Yes, Walker cut down the net after its Class 5A quarterfinal win over East St. John to clinch its fifth straight trip to the state tournament, but the celebration may have been a bit subdued, and that was by design.
“It’s special every time you do it, and there’s nothing taking away from that, but I think that says a lot about these guys wanting more,” Walke coach Anthony Schiro said. “They’re still hungry. They still have that desire. They’ve been to the semifinals a couple of years, and we came up short, so we really want to focus in on taking that next step and playing for a state championship. We can’t worry about that until that time comes. We’ve just got to worry about the one in front of us, or you don’t even get to worry about the next step. They’re not satisfied. They’re not satisfied with where we’re at. We’re happy to be there. We’re going to have fun. We’re going to enjoy it, but also, we’re there trying to get more.”
The No. 7 Wildcats face No. 11 Northshore in the Class 5A semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Walker meets a Northshore team coming in with its own momentum after scoring road wins over No. 6 Captain Shreve (63-53) and No. 3 Ruston (59-53 in overtime) last week.
“When you look at Northshore, they have been impressive, just from the simple fact that on Tuesday night they made about a five-hour trip to Captain Shreve and won, then turned around on Friday and did about another five-hour trip to Ruston and won, so you go two big trips on the road and win, and you’re doing something right,” Schiro said. “Those guys are going to be tough. They play physical. They play tough. We’ve got to come ready to go.”
“That just tells you how good they are,” Schiro said in reference to Northshore’s two victories last week. “All year long, you look at their schedule throughout the year. They’ve beaten some really good teams, and the few losses they have are to teams that are playing still, like George Washington Carver, and Newman, who just won state. They lost to St. Paul’s in district, but St. Paul’s made it to the semifinals. They’re a battle-tested team, much like the teams we’ve been playing. They’re’ solid. They’re going to be real good. They’re going to be hard to beat. We’ve just got to be ready to play.”
On the flip side, the Wildcats haven’t shied away from competition, either, competing in District 4-5A against Class 5A No. 1 Zachary, which faces No. 5 Ouachita Parish in Wednesday’s other semifinal at 5 p.m. Division I state champion Scotlandville is also in the district.
“Our schedule has been tough,” Schiro said. “We do that on purpose. We want every night that we play in the regular season to be as close to a playoff-type atmosphere as we can, so we’ll be ready for this moment.”
Sophomore Kohen Rowbatham led Northshore with 32 points in the win over Ruston, while Fabian Hartley Jr. added 11 points and James Bridges chipped in 10.
“He’s their main player, but don’t get me wrong, they definitely have some other guys that contribute that are good players,” Schiro said of Rowbatham. “You can’t just stop one and think you’re going to have an easy game because they’re a well-rounded team. They play hard. They play well together. They’ve got two or three other guys that can make shots, and they’ve got some big, physical kids down low that can rebound and score around the basket, so we’ve got to take care of that business as well.”
The Wildcats focused on defense in practices leading up to the East St. John game, and Schiro said that hasn’t changed in preparation for Wednesday’s game. He said the team is focused on the task at hand.
“Every year, you play to be the best team you can be, and I feel like we’ve done a good job this year of just getting better and better as the season has gone on,” Schiro said. “I feel like we’re playing pretty good basketball right now. Hopefully we can keep that going, man. We’re right where we want to be right now.”
