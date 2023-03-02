For Walker, it’s become a tradition of sorts, but for French Settlement, it’s been a while.
The objective: getting to the state tournament next week in Lake Charles, and both team have a chance.
No. 4 Walker is looking for its sixth straight trip to state hosting No. 8 Ouachita Parish at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Division I non-select quarterfinals.
“This group has got experience,” Wildcats coach Anthony Schiro said. “They’ve been there before, and they really want to make it as far as possible. The ultimate goal is the state championship, and I think they’re locked in on that. That’s the ultimate goal, but like we always say, Ouachita’s the next one up, and if you don’t get that one, then there is no tomorrow, so that’s what we’re locked in and focused in on right now.”
Meanwhile No. 2 French Settlement is looking to make the state tournament for the first time since 2005 – the year most of the team’s seniors were born.
“I was a freshman in high school,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said with a laugh. “That’s why I remember the last time we went.”
The Lions host No. 10 St. Helena at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gym while looking to put last season’s home loss to Avoyelles in the regional round behind them.
“We’ve definitely still got a sour taste in our mouth from last year losing out on our home floor,” Bourgeois said. “We want to take care of business and get these seniors sent off the right way in their last home game ever, and we want to end it with a win.”
OUACHITA PARISH AT WALKER
Walker is coming off a 74-39 win over No. 13 Mandeville, paced by a 29-point effort from Mekhi Varnado.
“Mekhi was locked in the other night, had a great game, shot the ball really well, and you’re hoping that if it’s not Mekhi, then it’s Warren (Young Jr.), or it’s Ja’Cory (Thomas) or Kedric (Brown) or Brandon (Bardales) hitting shots,” Schiro said. “You’re hoping you’ve got multiple guys really, but for somebody to really step up and have a good night and the rest of them feed off of that with that energy. That’s what you’re looking for, but that’s what you’ve got to do to get to this point in the season, so we’re hoping that somebody can step up and have another good night for us.”
Ouachita Parish, which won the District 2-5A title, defeated No. 12 Hahnville 68-61 in the regional round.
“They’ve got some size, and they’ve got some big, big kids that can give us a little trouble matchup-wise, but also, they’ve got some guys that can knock down some shots, so defensively, we’ve got to try to get up in them and take away their shooting ability,” Schiro said. “Also, they’ve got some quick guards that can get into the paint. They’re well-rounded, and that’s what kind of scares you a little bit. You’ve just got to defensively lock down and get in there and try to take away some of the things they’re good at.”
ST. HELENA AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
The teams compete in District 7-2A together, with the Lions getting a 63-57 win in Greensburg, and Bourgeois said that familiarity could work to the advantage of both teams.
“It’s a familiar opponent, somebody that we’ve already played,” Bourgeois said. “We scouted for this game about a month ago, so re-scouting again watching film definitely helps knowing who you’re going against, knowing their guys, knowing their personnel, knowing the things they like to run, Bourgeois said. “I think it’s also going to help them as well because they’ve played us. It’s the same thing with them, they’ve scouted us before. They know who are main players are. They know our scorers are and know our tendencies, so I think it’s going to be a battle all the way to the end.”
Bourgeois said a key for the Lions will be stopping the Hawks in transition while limiting turnovers and getting rebounds.
“They’re a really athletic team who likes to run up and down the floor and score a lot of points,” Bourgeois said. “They’ve got a lot of guys who can put the ball through the rim. We’re going to have to stop No. 2 (Antoine Baker). He’s their guard. He can light it up. He can shoot the heck out of the ball, so we’re going to have to stop him, and then we’re going to have to stop their big in side, No. 10 (Jamarcus Mack). He’s a really good post player – big, physical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.