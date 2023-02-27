Livingston Parish’s remaining boys basketball teams got to the regional round of the playoffs in different ways, but they’re here and ready to roll.
Walker, the No. 4 seed in the Division I non-select bracket, got a bye in the first round, which Wildcats coach Anthony Schiro said was beneficial for his team heading into Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game hosting No. 13 Mandeville.
“We did give the guys a couple of extra days off with the Mardi Gras break, so that worked out good,” Schiro said. “Then we had some good practices (during) the week, so we got a little extra time, got some rest, maybe hope we got bumps and bruises taken care of, some legs underneath us. We’ve had three good practices since then, and we’ve got another (Monday) to get ready for tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Division III non-select No. 2 French Settlement got a bye but got some game action in after wrapping up the regular season by playing Scotlandville, which got a bye as the No. 1 seed in the Division I select bracket, in an exhibition game last week.
“I thought it was good for us,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said, noting it was possible to play the game because both teams had byes. “They’re one of the best teams in the state. I thought we competed well. I thought we looked fresh. I thought we did some good things going into our playoff game.”
The Lions host No. 15 Amite, a 62-49 winner over No. 18 West St. Mary in the first round, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald C. Keller Gymnasium.
Elsewhere, No. 13 Holden is looking to keep its momentum going heading into its 5:30 p.m. Division V non-select contest at No. 4 Gibsland-Coleman.
“We’ve been playing really well,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said with the Rockets coming off an 82-75 win over No. 20 Bell City to open the playoffs at home last week. “I thought we had a really good game Friday night against a really tough Bell City team. They might have been ranked 20th, but let’s be honest, in previous years they’d probably be a top-12 seed. They were a very solid opponent. I think if can play to the caliber we’ve been playing, I think going up there, I think we have a really good shot.”
MANDEVILLE AT WALKER
The Skippers are coming off a 71-40 win over No. 20 Sam Houston in the first round of the playoffs.
“I see a solid team,” Schiro said. “They’ve got good guards. They shoot the ball well. They run. They execute well offensively, and they do some different things defensively to mix it up on you. We’ve just got to be prepared for a little bit of everything. They run some zone. They run some man. We’ve just been preparing for everything they can throw at us, and we feel like hopefully we’ve got something for anything the do. They’re a good, solid team that can come in here and give us some trouble if we don’t get ready to play.”
Schiro said the Wildcats, who won the District 5-5A title, will look to turn up their defensive intensity while controlling defensive rebounding and tempo.
“We want to get defensive pressure on these guys, make their offense tough to run, give them difficult shots,” Schiro said. “Of course we want to limit them to one shot as much as we can, rebound the ball well, and we’d like to get the tempo in our favor – a little faster tempo than I think they’d want to play.”
AMITE AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Bourgeois said the intensity was dialed back a little in the scrimmage but it was still beneficial for the Lions.
“You kind of use it as basically a glorified practice, get some reps in and try to look at some things that we put in – some different stuff that’s not on film,” he said. “There’s always that risk with injuries, so it’s definitely a double-edged sword. We had almost two weeks off, so do want to not have a game before you go straight into the playoffs, or do you want to risk the chance of injury and get some reps in? I just thought that we needed to get some live reps in, and one of the biggest things was just to run up and down the floor to make sure we’re still conditioned …”
French Settlement’s reward for earning the No. 2 seed is a home contest against Amite, the Class 2A runner-up last season.
“Whenever you know you get the top four bye, that’s not who you’re looking for in the second round,” Bourgeois said with a laugh.
Bourgeois said the Warriors have dealt with injuries this season.
“I think they’re a lot better than what their seeding was,” he said, noting the Warriors have multiple players over six feet tall. “They’re definitely going to be a tough matchup. They’re big. They’re athletic. They’re fast. They have guards that go with their bigs. Their going to be a tough team, for sure.
“We’re definitely not that big,” Bourgeois said with a laugh. “With that being said, we’re used to it. We always talk about (how) we’re never going to be the biggest team. We’re never going to be the most athletic team, so we just have to play to our strengths, and I think if we do that, I think it’s going to be a really good game, and I think it’s going to come down to a few plays and which team can keep their composure the most and who makes the most plays down the stretch at the end of the game.”
HOLDEN AT GIBSLAND-COLEMAN
DuBois said part of the challenge is making a four-and-a-half hour drive for the game, but he said the Rockets are road-tested.
He’s also hoping Bell City’s comeback attempt against the Rockets helps the team going into the second round. Bell City outscored Holden 32-20 in the fourth quarter and hit 11 3-pointers in the game.
“They shot the ball extremely well, and we were able to just kind of put enough together at the end,” DuBois said. “That’s going to help us going forward just to know, ‘hey, it’s playoff time.’ It doesn’t matter who you’re going to have to play all four quarters. You’ve got to play the full 32 minutes. If you start celebrating too soon, you can give one away real quick.”
Gibsland-Coleman got a bye in the first round, and DuBois said the team plays eight or nine players.
“They’ve got two main guys that they kind of run through primarily offensively, and that’s who we’re going to have to kind of .key on,” DuBois said. “No. 24 (Terrance James) kind of reminds me a lot of (Holden’s) Jake (Forbes). He’s a long, athletic body, sits kind of in the middle of their offense and tells people where to go and what to do. They feed him the ball, and he kind of makes plays from there. He’s going to be a big target for us. That’s the guy we’re really going to have to key on. And they shoot the ball well, too, so hopefully we can get out on their shooters and attack them.
“The big thing is I think defensively, can we stay in front of their athletes? I think we can. That’s going to be the difference. They’re going to probably shoot the ball the way they shoot it, but if we can’t stay in front of their athletes, it doesn’t matter what they shoot. They’re getting to the rim all night long.”
