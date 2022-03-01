Three parish boys basketball teams take the next step in their playoff journeys, while another begins its Tuesday.
In Class 5A, No. 7 Walker hosts No. 10 West Monroe at 6 p.m. with the Wildcats’ focusing on some of the finer points of their game after last week’s win 56-45 win over Pineville to open the playoffs.
“We didn’t finish well,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “When I say finish, I mean scoring baskets and putting the ball in the hole. There were several opportunities where we missed some layups. We missed some opportunities to build a bigger lead than what we had. I don’t know if that was just from nerves, some energy, some emotion, adrenaline maybe early in the game.”
French Settlement and Doyle continue their treks through the Class 2A bracket, with No. 6 FSHS hosting No. 11 Avoyelles at 6:30 p.m. at Gerald C. Keller Gym. The Lions are coming off a win over Sarah T. Reed in which Edward Allison scored 42 points and Draven Smith 28 while the team hit 12 2-pointers, with eight from Allison.
Meanwhile, No. 15 Doyle, which edged No. 18 Springfield 51-49 in the first round, travels to take on No. 2 Port Allen at 6:30 p.m.
“Congratulations on winning the first round and going to Port Allen,” Doyle coach Daniel Kennedy said with a chuckle, noting the Pelicans have won consecutive state titles. “We’ve got our work cut out for us, man. They are tremendous. They really are.”
In Class B, No. 8 Holden got a bye in the first round and hosts No. 9 Saline at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“I always kind of headed toward the fact that this group, I thought, had a chance to be really, really good if they could just kind of figure some things out,” Holden coach Landon DuBois said. “As the season’s gone along, they’ve slowly started to figure out how to score and how to put points on the board to kind of match their defense. As we got close to the playoffs and through district, they really started to kind of put it together well, which led us to this point.”
WEST MONROE AT WALKER
West Monroe competes in District 2-5A, which also includes No. 2 Alexandria, No. 3 Ruston and No. 5 Ouachita Parish.
“It’s just another quality team coming out of District 2-5A … that is, if not the best district in the state, it’s one of the top,” Schiro said. “They’ve got some really good guards. They’ve got three or four guys that can knock down shots. They’ve got a post player in there that finishes around the rim. They’re just solid all around. They just have a lot of weapons, a lot of different ways they can beat you …”
Schiro said the Wildcats are focusing on the basics – rebounding, the turnover battle and the free-throw battle, but the team’s main success will rest with its defensive effort.
“If we come and we really guard people the way we’re capable of guarding with our athleticism, and if we force them into some bad shots, maybe even get into some turnover situations, create some easy transition baskets for us, that’s one of the keys to our success,” Schiro said.
AVOYELLES AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT
Bourgeois said the Lions’ game plan won’t change much as heading into Tuesday’s game.
“We’re going to try to play inside out and try to get Draven the ball inside and see if he can go to work, and if they start doubling him, we’ll start kicking out to our shooters,” Bourgeois said. “We have plenty of guards on the floor, including Draven, so we should be ready to go against their press, and if we can handle it, we can turn it into points … If we play like we did Friday night, I think we’ll be ready to go.”
The plus for Bourgeois and his coaching staff in preparation is Avoyelles runs similar schemes to Sarah T. Reed.
“They run the same concepts on X’s and O’s, but from what I’ve seen they’re a little more talented, a little more polished,” Bourgeois said. “It should be a good test for us.”
DOYLE AT PORT ALLEN
Port Allen scored a 93-51 win over No. 31 Pickering to open the playoffs.
“They’ve got everything you want in a basketball team from an athletic standpoint,” Kennedy said. “They’re quick. They’ve got guys that can shoot it. They’ve got big guys. They’re a well put-together team. I’d be lying if I could tell you I really have seen a weakness, because I have not.”
Kennedy said the key for the Tigers will be to try to grind things out.
“If it becomes a fast-paced game, there’s no chance for us, but if we can slow them down defensively and offensively … and just kind of keep it close and grind it, the longer the game goes on, the pressure becomes more on them, but you’ve got to be able to sustain that. You can’t let it get out of hand early.”
SALINE AT HOLDEN
It’s been a while since the Rockets have played, and DuBois said Jake Forbes and Steve Garcia are the team’s only players with significant playing time in the playoffs in their careers.
“It would have been nice to have gotten a game under our belt and been able to kind of work through some of that already, but it what it is,” he said. “If you want the home game, you’ve to kind of accept the bye at this point in Class B.”
DuBois said the game will be a matchup of contrasting styles, with Saline defeating No. 24 Converse 65-57 in the first round.
“They’re not a team that really wants to get up, get in your face and push the ball, and that’s kind of what we want to do,” he said. “They’re going to try to control the tempo, and we’re going to try to push the pace, so it’s going to be really whoever can make their will happen on the game is what’s going to create the outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.