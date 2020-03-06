WALKER – More than three months ago, during one of the greatest achievements in his career when he signed with LSU, Walker High standout guard Jalen Cook first spoke it into existence.
It was all you needed to know about the mindset Cook was going to take into his senior season and motivate his teammates with, ‘Lake Charles or bust’.
Cook certainly did his best to steer No. 9 Walker back in that direction, scoring a game-high 30 points – including eight 3-pointers - and the Wildcats punched their ticket for a third straight trip to the Class 5A state tournament with an 82-59 state quarterfinal victory Friday over No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois.
“We’ve got two more games left,” Cook said. “We’ve just to come out and play our basketball. If we play our basketball, getting up and down and playing hard, nobody can beat us.”
Walker (26-8) advances to face No. 4 Bonnabel, a 73-46 winner over No. 12 Zachary, in next week’s Class 5A state semifinal at Burton Coliseum.
Cook was one of three double-figures scorers for Walker, which shot 56% (33 of 59), made 10 3-pointers and had eight dunks. Brian Thomas scored 22 and Donald Butler Jr. added 19.
Walker faced a H.L. Bourgeois team that had won 15 of its last 17 games, including a road win over top-seeded Natchitoches Central in the regional round.
The Wildcats trailed for only 18 seconds in their third-round matchup when they regained the lead for good on Warren Young’s 3-pointer at the 5:04 mark of the first quarter.
“We knew they would come out and try to play hard,” said Thomas, who scored 11 points in each half. “They just beat the No. 1 team and they wanted to prove they could play with the top ranked teams in the state. We knew we had to come out and jump on them like we did in the first quarter and we just kept it going.”
H.L. Bourgeois (28-8) got as close as 10-7 on a three-point play from leading scorer Deondre Buggage, when Cook scored four straight points and helped the Wildcats lead 14-9 after the first quarter.
Cook, who has scored 106 points this postseason, triggered a second-quarter frenzy in which Walker distanced itself by outscoring H.L. Bourgeois, 33-15 in the quarter, to make it 47-24 at halftime.
“We felt we had to end it with a bang,” Cook said of the team’s final home game. “We just came out and played hard for the city. They brought the atmosphere and we tried to pay it back by playing our all and going out and playing full speed.”
Cook scored 18 of his team’s points in the quarter, all on six 3-pointers, while Thomas added the other four. Cook helped fuel a 13-3 run in the last three minutes that started with a deep 3-pointer and added two more 3-pointers in the last 43 seconds.
“Jalen was amazing in the second quarter,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “It’s just another chapter in the book.”
Thomas added a one-handed slam dunk after Butler started a fastbreak with a blocked shot, a defensive sequence that typified the Wildcats’ inside dominance where Young blocked five shots and Butler four.
H.L. Bourgeois shot 30% (10 of 30) in the first half and turned the ball over nine times. Buggage scored 13 of his team-high 25 points in the opening half.
“Team defense leads to open buckets and layups,” Cook said. “Kevin (Brady) did a great job on No. 2 (Buggage). He boosted our confidence. I thought he got us going.”
With H.L. Bourgeois determined to slow down Cook in the second half by either face-guarding him or applying a double team at midcourt to get the ball out of his hands, Walker’s offense still outscored the Braves by five points.
The Wildcats’ lead never dipped below 20 points and it was Butler that came alive near the end of the third quarter with a pair of dunks off assists from Young to go along with a free throw for a 63-35 cushion.
“This would be one of my better games,” Butler said. “I had to turn on my playoff mode and get ready for the ball. I had to be there and bring the energy for the team and help everybody.”
Walker built its largest lead (68-35) within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter when Cook, who scored five points in the second half, found Brady for a layup which led to a highlight-reel dunk show to further put the game out of reach.
Young connected with Butler for a slam with 1:57 remaining and Cook, in his final act at home, sent a long alley-oop that Thomas plucked from the air for a dunk that brought a frenzied home crowd to its feet in the final minute of play.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Thomas said “Just coming out and putting an exclamation point on the game, but it’s not over. We wanted to get to Lake Charles and do like we did my freshman year and win the whole thing.”
Schiro was able to get a timeout with 35.4 seconds and substitute all of his starters where seniors such as Cook, Brady and Keondre Brown, were able to receive a standing ovation.
“It never gets old,” Schiro said. “It’s fun and this is what we play for and that’s our goal every year. I’ve been blessed to have the opportunity. We’ll get prepared, go there and play hard and hopefully come out on top.”
Added Cook: “It’s a contagious feeling and we just had to get back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.