FRENCH SETTLEMENT – The Walker boys basketball team is back in the Livingston Parish Tournament championship game, but the Yellow Jackets didn’t make it easy for the Wildcats to get there.
Denham Springs missed a pair of shots, including one at the final buzzer, as Walker held on for a 48-46 win Friday at Gerald C. Keller Gym.
“We won. That’s about all I can say about all I can say about that performance is we won,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats saw a 20-point halftime lead evaporate and finished the game without Warren Young Jr. and Donald Brown, both of whom fouled out, and Kedric Brown, who left the game with an injury. “We survived a second half letdown. We won. There isn’t much else to it. Denham did a great job of coming out and attacking us in the second half, and we didn’t come out ready for it.”
“That’s what I kind of told them in the locker room just now, if there’s one thing about this season so far is we’ve won a lot of close games … Hopefully we’ve learned some lessons, but I’m beginning to wonder if we have because they keep being close, but the guys, at the end, they did what they had to do to win the game,” Schiro said. “We’re playing (Saturday) night in the parish championship, and that was our goal. That’s where we’re at.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs went 13-for-31 from the line in the game.
“If you make them, it’s a ball game,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said. “I thought they won the first half. I thought we won the second half, it’s just they ended up two points better than us. That was on us, now missing free throws, but how about the effort? I challenged them at half and told them you’re either going to fight or you’re going to lay down, and I thought that that second half might have been one of the best they’ve played this year.”
Walker (6-1) faces Live Oak for the championship at 7:30 p.m. while Denham Springs faces French Settlement for third place at 4:30 p.m.
Walker led 47-45 before Ja’Barry Fortenberry’s free throw following a foul after a turnover on an in-bounds pass cut the Walker lead to 47-46 win 44 seconds left.
Walker eventually worked the ball down the court and went into its motion offense. K.J. Smith-Johnson was fouled and hit one free throw with 20.5 seconds left for what turned out to be the final margin.
Denham Springs called timeout with 13.4 seconds left and worked the ball in with Maison Vorise missing a shot. Jordan Reams got a look after a rebound but missed at the buzzer.
“They were in a zone and then he switched man and we called a play, a man play,” Caballero said of the Yellow Jackets’ final possession. “It was so loud in here I don’t think everybody heard it. We didn’t (get the play we wanted), but we wanted to get the ball to the rim, and we did. We had two good looks at it right there late. It was kind of like our story tonight – just didn’t quite have enough to get there.”
“We went to the zone because of the foul trouble because of the foul trouble and because of some of the key guys being out …,” Schiro said. “When they took a timeout, we came back out in our man, and I thought we did a good job of forcing them into some tough shots. They did get down there and get some good looks, but I thought we forced them into some tough ones. I wish we would have done a little bit better job of rebounding after missing the first one, but we didn’t give up on it, we didn’t quit and we hung on until the time ran out.”
Walker led 42-36 heading into the fourth quarter, but DSHS got consecutive baskets from Dillon Maxie and Fortenberry to cut the advantage to 42-40.
Warren Young Jr. completed a three-point play, stretching the lead to 45-40 before Denham’s Garrett Guillory got a putback. Young Jr. got another basket put picked up a technical foul for taunting and fouled out with 4:20 to play.
“We have some other guys that can handle the ball, but he’s really good when he handles the ball,” Schiro said of Young Jr. “That puts us in a tough spot. Denham’s pressure was pretty good, but we did a decent job of hanging in there and finishing the game as best we could right there with all the guys we had out of the game.”
Reams missed both free throws following the penalty but hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to cut the lead to 47-45.
Guillory led Denham with 14 points, while Reams had 10 and Fortenberry had nine.
Walker led 33-13 at halftime and the Wildcats’ D.J. Scott hit the first basket of the third quarter, but the Yellow Jackets chipped away with Guillory and Reams hitting 3-pointer during a run that cut the lead to 37-26.
Walker’s Ja’Cory Thomas hit a basket and Kedric Brown was unable to complete a three-point play after being fouled on a hard collision under the basket putting the Wildcats up 41-26.
Guillory hit a free throw for DSHS but Walker lost Kedric Brown to a head injury with 2:05 to play in the quarter and Jarvis Patterson to an ankle injury with 1:41 left. Patterson eventually returned to the game.
Reams hit a pair of free throws, keying a run that cut the lead to 42-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“You’ve got to have confidence in yourself and your teammates,” Caballero said of his message to his team at halftime. “When things aren’t going good, play the next play. That’s what we preach all the time. It’s high school basketball. It’s not going to be perfect, but effort-wise, I told them that was fun to watch in the second half.”
Walker led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter before Young Jr. scored nine of his 20 points in the second quarter.
“We talked about it on Wednesday about the slow start we had Monday against Livionia, and we had one double that tonight,” Caballero said. “We missed 11 free throws in the first half, five to eight layups. I thought we were timid, and credit Coach Schiro and Walker. They’ve had their way with us here lately, and it took us until halftime to get out of it.”
Young Jr.’s basket extended the lead to 33-9 before Denham’s Nick Cosby hit a basket at the buzzer, capping a 4-0 burst which made the score 33-13 at halftime.
“We come out, we did a decent job in our press, we got Denham playing a little faster than they wanted to, and we got some easy baskets early,” Schiro said. “Going in at halftime, you’re feeling pretty good about where you’re at, but I thought we just kind of came out and maybe just took it for granted in the second half and just had to hang on.”
2021 LIVINGSTON PARISH TOURNAMENT
Dec. 6-11 at Gerald Keller Gym, French Settlement
Monday
Girls: Live Oak 46, Maurepas 18
Boys: Holden 74, Maurepas 60
Tuesday
Girls: Albany 70, Springfield 56
Boys: Live Oak 60, Doyle 57
Girls: Holden 49, Doyle 42
Boys: French Settlement 58, Albany 34
Wednesday
Girls: Denham Springs 53, French Settlement 28
Boys: Denham Springs 65, Springfield 52
Girls: Walker 67, Live Oak 18
Boys: Walker 78, Holden 41
Thursday
Girls: French Settlement 54, Maurepas 21
Boys: Springfield 80, Maurepas 51
Girls: Albany 59, Holden 41
Boys: Live Oak 54, French Settlement 53
Friday
Girls: Springfield 64, Doyle 48
Boys: Doyle 44, Albany 39
Girls: Walker, 87, Denham Springs 23
Boys: Walker 48, Denham Springs 46
Saturday
Girls consolation final: French Settlement vs. Springfield, noon
Boys consolation final: Springfield vs. Doyle, 1:30 p.m.
Girls third place game: Holden vs. Denham Springs, 3 p.m.
Boys third place game: French Settlement vs. Denham Springs, 4:30 p.m.
Girls championship game: Albany vs. Walker, 6 p.m.
Boys championship game: Live Oak vs. Walker, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.