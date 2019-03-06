WALKER – Brian Thomas was a microcosm of Walker High’s program a year ago.
Much like the Wildcats, who concluded a historic run to the school’s first Class 5A state championship last season, Thomas enjoyed a breakthrough performance as a freshman and was named the MVP of the state title game.
Walker, which returns the 1-2 punch of Thomas and junior point guard Jalen Cook, returns for a second consecutive season, having experienced the rigors of navigating its way through a state tournament and winning a championship.
That’s one of the advantages No. 3 Walker (27-9) hopes to capitalize on, along with a red-hot team seemingly peaking at the right time of year, heading into Thursday’s Class 5A state semifinal against No. 2 Ouachita (32-5) at 4:45 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“I just tell everybody to try and stay composed and under control,” Thomas said. “Don’t let the crowd and other stuff get to you. Stay focused and play hard.”
For the majority of last year’s state tournament appearance, the first since 1962 for the school, Walker didn’t appear headed for a happy ending. The Wildcats suffered through a subpar shooting performance but staged a dramatic rally from an eight-point deficit in the last two minutes to force overtime.
Walker outscored Landry-Walker 9-4 in the extra session, where Thomas capped off his MVP showing with 20 points and Cook added 16.
“Last year it was an all-new experience,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “This year the guys will know what to expect a little more. Last year we faced a little adversity at the end, overcame it and won a state championship. It’s valuable experience. You can’t replace that experience and that feeling. That’s what has to drive you to do it again. You want to stay on top. You have to be hungry, never satisfied, never complacent.”
Ouachita’s hardly a state tournament beginner.
The Lions, who are riding a 17-game win streak, advanced to their third state tournament in four years with a narrow 52-47 home quarterfinal win over Dutchtown.
Ouachita has twice lost in the semifinals, last year to Landry-Walker (60-57) and Scotlandville (62-45) three years ago.
“I know they’re a tough team that played tough competition,” Cook said. “They seem like a hungry team, but we’re hungry too. We’ve both had tough schedules, but I feel like we’ve played tougher competition, we have better players. We should handle business on Thursday.”
Ouachita, which had one returning starter this season, features a backcourt led by senior Paul King (15.0 points, 7 assists) and juniors Charquez Owens (10) and Jamal Davis (10). They also have 6-foot-8 senior center in Myron Washington (8 points, 10 rebounds).
The Lions went undefeated en route to the District 2-5A championship and won all three of their playoff games from the comforts of home, including a quarterfinal game with Dutchtown in which they were tied at 46-all with two minutes to play.
“Matchup wise it ought to be a really good basketball game,” Schiro said. “Their guards match up well with our guards. They have a physical post player who we have to keep off the boards. The matchups are pretty even and they’re a good team. They’re playing good basketball right now and so are we.”
Because of a brutally-tough nondistrict schedule, Walker finds itself in the best stretch of the season.
Schiro challenged his team from the first week of the season until the start of district, placing Walker in four of the state’s top regular-season tournaments, coupled with the Wildcats' own rigorous Christmas tournament.
The Wildcats also played in one-game showcases at Xavier University and a Hall of Fame Classic, where they wound up with eight wins over teams in the state tournament, while six of their nine losses have come at the hands of Top 28-bound teams.
“All those losses prepared us to get where we are now,” said Thomas, who averages 18.8 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds. “We just want to keep playing hard and stay focused.”
Cook, the team’s leader with a 28.8 scoring average, said it’s easy to see a correlation between the team’s recent play, especially in the playoffs, and the difficult road through the season to get here.
“We’ve matured a lot since last year,” he said. “We were just hungry to get back. Everybody on the team was there. We saw how fun it was. All year we talked about getting back and having that feeling. I feel like we’re ready.”
