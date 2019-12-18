NEW ORLEANS - Walker High overcame a seven-point first quarter deficit with the help of the scoring of Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas to take a 67-52 road win Tuesday over Booker T. Washington.
Cook followed up his 40-point outing in the final of Saturday's Livingston Parish Tournament with a game-high 38 points and Thomas added 13 to help the Wildcats improve to 6-2.
Walker, which held a 31-30 halftime edge, outscored BTW 36-21 in the second half with Cook and Thomas combining for 28 of those points.
Cook had a pair of 3-pointers and was a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line.
The Wildcats return to action Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against McMain in the Rumble on the River hosted by Madison Prep Academy.
