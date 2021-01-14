Four players scored in double figures as Walker picked up a 57-52 win over East St. John at Walker on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 45-45 at the end of regulation, but Walker's Warren Young Jr. went 4-for-4 at the line in overtime and Gavin Harris added four points as part of a 12-7 run to give the Wildcats the win.
Young and Harris each had 10 points.
Walker led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, but East St. John rallied to take a 23-21 lead at halftime. East St. John led 31-30 going into the fourth quarter.
Donald Butler led Walker with 17 points, with nine in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Mitchell had 14, 12 of which came in the first half.
Butler also had 14 rebounds, while Young added 10 assists and 11 rebounds.
