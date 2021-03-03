Walker put together a solid third quarter to pull away for a 63-56 road win over Thibodaux in the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs Tuesday.
The No. 15 Wildcats will face No. 7 Alexandria, which picked up a 70-55 win over Ouachita Parish, in the quarterfinals.
Walker led 31-29 at halftime but used a 17-8 run in the third quarter to lead 48-37 going into the fourth.
Thibodaux closed with a 19-15 run.
The Wildcats snapped a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter as Warren Young Jr. scored eight points and Gavin Harris seven in helping Walker gain the edge at halftime.
Young finished with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Harris had 16. Donald Butler added 10 with six in the third quarter.
Thibodaux hit six treys as Rashaud Winslow scored 17 points to lead the team.
