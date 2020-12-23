WALKER – Just before the start of the fourth quarter in Wednesday’s game against Assumption, Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro implored his team’s bench to do its part to give the team some energy.
From there, the Wildcats turned a one-point deficit into a 50-41 win over the Mustangs to wrap up the Walker Christmas Challenge at Walker High.
“The first three quarters, we just missed opportunities,” Schiro said after the Wildcats moved to 4-3. “I don’t know how many easy baskets we missed. We blew easy ones, just balls slipping through our hands, not catching it, not finishing it. I thought we did a little better job of that in the fourth quarter, and defensively I thought we played a little tougher, a little tighter, in the fourth quarter.”
Assumption (2-4) led 35-34 going into the fourth quarter, but Walker quickly set the tone for the final eight minutes with a steal and layup from Kedric Brown and a dunk from Donald Butler after an Assumption turnover putting the Wildcats ahead 39-35.
Assumption got as close as 39-37, but Walker took advantage of the Mustangs’ shooting woes, working the boards, stretching the lead to 46-37 on Jaylen Mitchell’s layup.
There were also some teaching moments for Schiro and his coaching staff during the run.
“It’s one of those deals where defense led to easy offense getting rebounds, getting out in transition,” Schiro said. “At the same time, it’s like ‘OK, those came easy and those were good passes and we got layups,’ but a couple of times you get to playing and you feel uncomfortable, and sometimes you get too comfortable, then you’re trying to force a few things. It’s like, wait a minute, we’ve got an eight-nine-point lead with three minutes to go. If it’s not an absolute easy one, back that up, move the offense, run some good offense and see if we can get an easy one that way and run some clock.”
Brown’s basket put Walker ahead 50-39 before Jayden Tyler’s bucket capped the scoring, enabling the Wildcats to work the ball around and run out the remaining time on the clock.
Walker led 29-22 at halftime, but Tyler’s steal and layup to open the third quarter sparked a run that helped the Mustangs tie the game at 29-29. From there, there were four one-point lead changes before the Mustangs took a 35-32 lead.
Warren Young Jr.’s basket cut the lead to 35-34 going into the fourth quarter. Young, Mitchell and Butler each had six points in the game, while Ja’Cory Thomas chipped in seven.
“There wasn’t much else to say about it,” Schiro said of the third quarter. “We came out flat. We made some lazy passes, did some things, made a lot of mistakes – turnovers that led to easy baskets for them and got them right back into the game.”
Walker led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter and 21-15 on Gavin Harris’ transition layup before Assumption cut into the lead, taking advantage of Walker turnovers to get within 24-22.
But Brown completed a three-point play with 39.6 seconds left in the half, and Young had a steal and layup, putting Walker ahead 29-22 at halftime.
The Wildcats started the game with an 11-2 run before Assumption whittled the lead to 13-7.
“That was very big,” Brown, who finished with 18 points, said of the Wildcats’ early run. “We had to grab momentum in the beginning of the game. (Coach) Schiro’s always preaching. We just had to come out and show it.”
Walker’s Matt Ellis hit a pair of free throws to cap the scoring in the first quarter. Walker went 7-for-18 from the line.
“We came out with some pressure and playing hard,” Schiro said. “I think just the fact of conditioning and the layoff (in COVID-19 quarantine), and things like that, when we were fresh, our press looked good, our traps, our rotations looked good. We get easy baskets. I think fatigue set in a little bit because we’re not used to doing that. It’s just going to take a little more time to get our legs under us and do certain things like that.”
Schiro said his team is still trying to find its identity.
“That’s what I told the guys in the locker room,” Schiro said. “I feel like we’re still in the middle of November as far as where we’re at on the court, but that’s not an excuse. We can’t use that as an excuse that as an excuse because we’re at the end of December. We’ve got to learn fast. We’ve got to pick it up.”
