WHS-DSHS Boys Ja'Cory Thomas

Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas eyes the basket under pressure against Denham Springs.

WALKER – Coming out of its game against Denham Springs High, Walker boys basketball coach Anthony Schiro is focused on what lies ahead for the Wildcats.

Walker held the Yellow Jackets to two points in the second quarter, keying a 71-30 victory in District 5-5A play Friday at Walker.

WHS-DSHS Boys Brock Smith, Brandon Bardales

Denham Springs' Brock Smith brings the ball up the court past Walker's Brandon Bardales.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.