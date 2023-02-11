WALKER – Coming out of its game against Denham Springs High, Walker boys basketball coach Anthony Schiro is focused on what lies ahead for the Wildcats.
Walker held the Yellow Jackets to two points in the second quarter, keying a 71-30 victory in District 5-5A play Friday at Walker.
“That’s a big deal,” Schiro said of the win after the Wildcats moved to 25-5 and 3-0. “Obviously, it keeps you in line for a shot a district championship. You know you’ve got two more games. If you can win both of them, that will give you a district championship, and that’s big when it boils down to the power rankings at the end because the district champion gets a point. We’re still in that race, and that’s good.”
Denham Springs dropped to 23-8 and 1-2 in district play.
“They’re and they have been,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said of Walker. “They’ve had a good run ever since I moved down here. We knew it. They’re a senior-laden team. They play hard. They’re talented. They’re athletic.”
Denham Springs’ James Taylor connected on a basket to cut the lead to 11-10 late in the first quarter before the Wildcats closed with a 6-0 burst, capped by Kedric Brown’s layup following a steal by Brandon Bardales, giving the Wildcats a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“They out-size us, and they’re fast,” Caballero said. “They get up and down the floor, so we had to get back in transition. I thought early we were playing the game plan and everything else, and we got a little tired. Sometimes fatigue makes your decision-making not quite as good as it would be when you just start. If a couple of those shots go it, do we win the game? No. Is it a little closer game? Absolutely, but like I said, the kids played hard.”
Warren Young Jr. scored the first four points of the second quarter, pushing the lead to 21-10.
Denham Springs’ only points in the quarter came on free throws by Victor Nelson and Jermaine O’Conner, the last of which made the score 25-12 with 3:14 to play in the first half.
The Wildcats worked the defensive boards and took advantage of DSHS turnovers to lead 33-12 at halftime on a pair of free throws by Braylin Montgomery.
“Denham did a good job of just running their offense, being patient, getting some good looks,” Schiro said. “Once we got the pace where we wanted it, we picked up our defensive intensity, got a little more pressure going. Even in the half-court, got a few turnovers, and that was big for us. We got the turnovers, got the outlet passes that led to transition baskets. That’s what really got us going.”
Denham Springs’ Brock Smith scored seven of his nine points in the third quarter, and O'Conner's 3-pointer got the Yellow Jackets within 43-22.
“We were just trying to keep the score down, but when you’re a young kid, you want to try to make some plays that maybe they’re good enough to stop, and they were,” Caballero said. “We’d beat them off the dribble, and they’d block a shot. We’d beat them off the dribble, we’d miss an easy one. It was a little frustrating. I thought that we gave a good effort. We just didn’t have enough to compete with them tonight.”
Walker countered with Ja’Cory Thomas, who scored six points in the third quarter with his final basket coming on an alley-oop in-bounds pass from Young, pushing the lead to 48-24 going into the fourth quarter.
“I thought our guys did a really good job of focusing in on trying to contest their shots,” Schiro said. “Denham got some good looks, but they weren’t falling. When you get those rebounds, you get some outlet passes, leads to some transition. We like to play fast, and that helped us out big-time. It starts with a good, strong rebound.”
Thomas continued his solid play in the fourth quarter, scoring 11 of his 16 points, including a 3-pointer that extended the advantage to 55-29.
“I went to him at halftime, he picked up that second foul, and I thought about putting him back in in the first half, but I didn’t want him to pick up the third,” Schiro said of Thomas. “I told him, ‘You’re going to start the second half, and I want you to have a big second half. You’re going to be big for us.’ He just accepted the challenge.”
A jumper by Walker’s Carlieyon Joseph made the score 65-29, moving the remainder of the game to a running clock.
Nine players scored for the Wildcats, who went 13-for-23 from the line and hit two 3-pointers. Brown had 15 points, while Young added 12.
Denham Springs went 4-for-9 from the line and hit two 3-pointers. Josiah Owens had seven points while O’Conner had six.
“I’m not making excuses for my guys, but a month ago, we had eight guys that were playing, and tonight, we had four of those eight,” Caballero said. “Be that knee injuries, we had one with a concussion at Dutchtown who’s probably out for the year. We’ve got some guys that were JV players out here playing, and down the road, it will be good for us. They’ll get the experience of playing against a good Walker team, if not next week, maybe next year, and we’ll see if we can gain anything from it.”
