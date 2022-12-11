Parish Tournament Boys- FSHS vs WHS Draven Smith, Brandon Bardales

French Settlement's Draven Smith (35) drives up the court as Walker's Brandon Bardales defends during Saturday's game.

LIVINGSTON – It was more of the same for the Walker boys basketball team in the Livingston Parish Tournament, and it was something different for French Settlement.

The teams put together a competitive game before the Wildcats pulled away for a 67-57 win over the Lions in the tournament’s championship game Saturday at the Doyle Elementary gym.

Walker's Brandon Bardales discusses the Wildcats' win over French Settlement in the championship game of the Livingston Parish Tournament.
Parish Tournament Boys- FSHS vs WHS Warren Young Jr., Boston Balfantz

Walkers Warren Young Jr. (2) shoots as French Settlement's Boston Balfantz defends during Saturday's championship game.

