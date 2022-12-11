LIVINGSTON – It was more of the same for the Walker boys basketball team in the Livingston Parish Tournament, and it was something different for French Settlement.
The teams put together a competitive game before the Wildcats pulled away for a 67-57 win over the Lions in the tournament’s championship game Saturday at the Doyle Elementary gym.
It’s the seventh straight parish tournament championship for the Wildcats.
“French Settlement’s a good team,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats moved to 5-0. “They’re tough. They’re rugged, and they’re physical. They run their stuff. They play hard, and they came ready to play. Hat’s off to them. Our guys came in and we did what we needed to do to win the game. It was a nice game, great game. Close right there until the end. You can’t ask for more than that in the championship.”
FSHS dropped to 8-3 on the season with the loss.
“Mixed feelings – bummed out that we lost,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “You never want to lose. Our goal was to win, but I’m also happy with the way we played. I think that if we can play that way for the rest of the year against opponents that will be in Division III and 2A with us, I think we can play with anybody. Walker’s always a perennial powerhouse in 5A, goes to state seems like almost every year. That’s what I told my boys when we came out. I said ‘Look, the odds are against us. Nobody thinks we’re going to win, but we’ve got to believe, and we’ve got to show everybody what we’re made of.’ I think after tonight’s game, we earned a lot of peoples’ respect.”
Walker (5-0) led 45-37 at the end of the third quarter on a pair of free throws by Mekhi Varnado with no time left on the clock.
Draven Smith’s inside basket cut the lead to 45-39 before Varnado completed a three-point play, and Brandon Bardales hit consecutive 3-pointers to extend the lead to 54-39.
“Those threes, they were big,” said Bardales, who finished with nine points on three 3-pointers. “We needed them, and they gave us big momentum.”
Smith hit another inside basket making the score 54-41 before Ja’Cory Thomas connected on two straight buckets to put the Wildcats ahead 58-41.
French Settlement’s Maxwell Allison followed with a 3-pointer, and the Wildcats were hit with a technical foul. Allison hit both free throws to make the score 58-46 with 4:13 to play but missed a 3-pointer before a jump ball went to the Wildcats.
Allison finished with 21 points with three 3-pointers while going 6-for-6 from the line. Joel LeBourgeois added 12 points, going 4-for-4 from the line, and Smith had 15 as the Lions were 13-for-16 from the stripe as a team.
Walker slowed the pace before Smith fouled out with 3:15 to play as Varnado completed a three-point play.
T.J. Sylve and Warren Young Jr. had baskets for the Wildcats before Boston Balfantz hit a 3-pointer and Talan Bantaa scored a layup off a turnover making the score 65-53.
“They slowed it down, and when you have a great guard like Warren is, he dictates pace and he dictates tempo, and they just started setting hard screens and looking to post up their guys and take advantage of their size, and they did a really good job of that,” Bourgeois said. “They got an easy bucket or two. At that point, (the lead) went to 12 to 14, so we had to start trying to put a little ball pressure on them and not just let them sit there and kill the clock in that situation.”
“I thought once we adjusted … we did a good job with our man-to-man press and got some turnovers, got some buckets and kind of cut it to 10, but at that point, it’s too little, too late,” Bourgeois continued.
Thomas had an inside basket before FSHS closed with a 4-0 burst, capped by Allison’s free throws.
“I feel like we’ve got the players that can make plays when we spread the defense out, and we did,” Schiro said. “We made the right play. We made the right passes. We hit the backside a lot for some layups and some easy ones. That’s what you want to do. You want to get the defense spread out, so you can get easy baskets at the rim. I thought we did a good job of that.”
Walker led 27-23 at halftime, and Allison’s 3-pointer to open the scoring in the third quarter cut the lead to 27-26. The teams traded baskets until Young hits consecutive buckets, keying a run that put the Wildcats ahead 41-30.
“I thought we were a little sloppy early,” Schiro said. “It took us a minute to get going. You come out against a team like French Settlement who has experience, a lot of seniors, a lot of guys who have been there before who are tough, who have some skill, if you come out slow, they’re going to take advantage, and they did. But our guys did a good job of picking up our defensive intensity, getting some turnovers, converting on some easy baskets.”
Smith had an inside basket, Allison a 3-pointer and Bantaa a jumper to get FSHS within 41-37 before Walker closed the quarter with a 4-0 burst.
Walker led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter and pushed the lead to 21-14 on a basket by Young, who finished with 23 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Varnado added 15 points before fouling out late in the game, while Thomas scored 14.
Bantaa hit two free throws and an off-balance jumper before Joel LeBourgeois’ jumper and two free throws put the Lions ahead 24-22.
Walker, however, ended the first half with a 5-0 burst.
“We just didn’t close the second quarter the way we wanted to,” Bourgeois said. “We preach closing quarters and closing halves, and we just had too many turnovers at that point, and they just kind of led to easy buckets.”
“I’m proud of them,” Bourgeois said. “I thought we played really well. Like I said … if we can hang with them, we can hang with anybody, so we’re using it as a stepping stone to get better, and we’re going to try to keep getting better every practice, every game and gear up for playoffs here in a few months.”
Meanwhile, Schiro knows the territory when it comes to winning the parish title.
“Everybody wants to knock us off because we’ve been winning it for a while, so that’s the challenge again next year,” he said. “But right now, we’ll enjoy this one. It’s another parish championship for us.”
