WALKER - - Walker and Live Oak certainly know what to expect from each other, and the latest game between the teams didn’t disappoint in terms of competitiveness.
The Wildcats scored 26 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a 69-62 win over the Eagles in District 4-5A action Tuesday at Walker.
“It’s just tough to play a team multiple times, especially when you’ve already been over to their place with a win,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after his team moved to 15-7 and 1-1. “A good, quality opponent’s going to make adjustments and make it tough on you.”
It’s late in the season, but Live Oak coach Tiras Magee said his team is still kind of finding its way.
“We’re growing,” Magee said after his team overcame a 12-point deficit early in the third quarter to take the lead heading into the fourth. “We’re getting better, but like I just told my guys, the moral victories, they sound good, but I want a ‘W’ on the board. I want a ‘W’ on the winning side. It’s good to fight and be in games but at some point we’ve got to turn those close games into wins, so that’s what we’re working on. That starts with doing little things – rebounding the basketball, getting back in transition, making free throws. Those things we preach every game for our kids to do in order for us to have a chance to win the game.”
Live Oak (7-17, 0-2) led 45-43 at the end of the third quarter on Justin Morris’ layup. Morris, who finished with 15 points, scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 49-43.
The Wildcats, however, chipped away, with Warren Young Jr. getting a putback to start burst that helped Walker tie the game at 51-51.
Live Oak went ahead on Baylor Wells’ jumper in the lane, and Walker countered with a layup from Kedric Brown.
From there, Donald Butler, who had a game-high 21 points, converted on a three-point play to put the Wildcats ahead 56-53 with 4:09 to play, giving Walker the lead for good.
“That definitely gave them momentum when they were able to go up and finish that three-point play …,” Tiras Magee said. “That shifted the momentum. Up until that point, I thought we had the momentum and I thought we were getting ready to put the ball game away. But again, they’re (Walker) young guys. They went and made plays, and that’s what good teams do, they go make plays.”
The Eagles got as close as three points the rest of the way as Walker pulled away with Matt Ellis’ reverse layup stretching the lead to 66-58.
“The ball bounced their way,” Tiras Magee said. “We weren’t able to convert on some offensive opportunities, and they got rebounds and they were able to convert and finish at the rim. That’s pretty much the difference in the ball game.”
A pair of free throws by TJ Magee cut the lead to 68-62 before Young’s free throw accounted for the final margin.
Magee finished with 15 points, CJ Davis had 13 and Wells 10 for Live Oak.
Walker led 33-25 at halftime and went ahead 37-25 on Butler’s dunk.
Live Oak, however, clawed back with Davis getting a pair of transition layups to bookend a run that tied the game at 39-39.
“They just stuck to their game plan,” Schiro said. “I thought we came out in the third quarter, and the first couple of possessions, I was like, ‘all right, good deal. Here we go. It looks good.’ We were moving the ball. We’re getting easy shots. I don’t want to say our guys relaxed or maybe just felt like ‘hey, we’re in control here’, but they (Live Oak) did a good job. They just kept attacking downhill at us, getting in there making our help side come over. Even if we altered shots, their backside rebounder was there getting stick backs. They had four or five guys crashing the boards, doing a good job of just getting second chance points. They just played tough.”
Gavin Harris’ basket put Walker ahead 43-39 before TJ Magee scored four straight points to knot the score at 43-43, and Morris’ layup put the Eagles ahead heading into the fourth quarter.
“That’s the message I’m preaching to them is just continue to trust what we’re doing and believe in what we’re doing and continue to do those things, and good things eventually will happen for us,” Tiras Magee said. “We’ll eventually make shots. We’ll eventually get to the rim and finish some shots, and we started to do that in the third quarter. We were able to rebound the basketball on initial shot and then get it up the floor and we were able to play fast. When we’re able to play fast, we’re pretty good.”
Harris finished with 18 points, while Young had 15.
Walker led 16-10 at the end of the first quarter.
“It was nothing spectacular,” Schiro said of his team’s effort in the first half. “Both teams were playing hard. We just kind of controlled the pace.”
“In the first half, we played real slow,” Tiras Magee said. “We didn’t play fast. We didn’t rebound the ball well at all, so I would contribute rebounding to being the most important factor of why we got behind in the first half. We didn’t rebound the ball well at all.”
