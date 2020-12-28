Walker rallied then pulled away for a 59-40 win over Dunham in the Episcopal Tournament on Monday.
The Wildcats trailed 18-13 at the end of the first quarter but pulled ahead 31-25 at halftime.
Walker led 44-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
Donald Butler led Walker with 20 points, with 16 coming in the second half. Warren Young Jr. scored 15 points, while Gavin Harris had 12. Young and Harris each had two 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.