BATON ROUGE – Suffice to say, there’s no questioning what Walker High guard Kevin Brady won’t do for his teammates.
“Kevin Brady is a guy who brings energy and provides a spark,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “He’ll do whatever the team needs. He’ll run through a wall.”
Walker (8-2) didn’t Brady to run through any walls, though. They needed the senior to stop one of the Rumble on the River’s most prolific scorers, Southwood point guard Daniel Ortiz.
In the third quarter of the Wildcats’ 81-69 win over the Cowboys on Friday, Brady did just that.
Walker advanced to Saturday’s semifinal at 3:30 p.m. against Crescent City at Madison Prep Academy.
For the third time in a week senior guard Jalen Cook scored 40 or more points with a game-high 41 points. He had five 3-pointers and scored 25 of his points in the second half. Brian Thomas had 14 and Warren Young Jr. pitched in nine.
After scoring 13 points and leading his team to a 32-31 lead at half, Ortiz settled for a trio of free throws, a rangy jumper and a three in the third quarter under the watchful eye of Brady. When Brady went back to the bench near the end of the third quarter, Ortiz exploded for 19 points in the fourth.
“We knew that (Ortiz) was their best player, and he’s a good one,” Schiro said. “That kid can play. I told him, ‘Kevin, try not to let (Ortiz) touch it.’ He said to me, ‘You got it, Coach. It’s just the epitome of who he is,” Schiro said. “He came in a give us a lift. Great defense, he played as hard as he could. That’s what he does.”
“I honestly didn’t know what I had done until I got back to the bench and my teammates came and congratulated me,” Brady said.
Walker settled into a 2-3 zone defense early in the first quarter, anchored by Brian Thomas and Warren Young Jr. Coupled with heavy on-ball pressure from Jalen Cook, the defensive scheme allowed just 10 points in the first quarter.
The Cowboys picked apart the same 2-3 defense that gave them trouble in the first quarter, putting up 22 points to give them a 32-31 lead at half.
“They tried to create some mismatches at the top, kind of got us a little bit more spread out than we wanted to,” Schiro said. “They started getting the ball into the middle a little bit. They made a good adjustment there. It worked for us in the first quarter, so we stuck with it through halftime and then had to come out of it. I couldn’t be prouder of the defense my guys played in the second half.”
Ortiz led his team with 40, while Christian Caldwell had eight and Cameron Stewart finished with six.
A night removed from a thrilling overtime finish against McMain, Brady said that the tournament has shown just how deep Walker’s bench is.
“These games just build our confidence,” Brady said. “When we get to the big (state) tournament, those games will come to us easier because of these. The young guys have stepped up, and we can conquer adversity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.