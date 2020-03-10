WALKER – More than three months ago, Walker High point guard Jalen Cook had a feeling the paths of the two teams would cross again.
And when they did, Cook believed it would far outweigh the Wildcats’ season-opening 72-56 loss to Bonnabel in the Nov. 30 Festgiving Shootout at St. Augustine High School.
As usual, the LSU signee was right on the money as No. 9 Walker (24-7) faces No. 4 Bonnabel (26-6) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a Class 5A state semifinal at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“It was good game for us to be our first one,” Cook said. “It was a great experience and we knew we would see them down the road again. This time we have to come out and play our game, just play like we’ve been playing these last couple of games and we should get the business done.”
Both teams are making their third straight appearance in the state tournament, where Walker is looking to win its second straight title in three years. The Wildcats were the state runner-up to Thibodaux a year ago, falling 70-60, in the final game.
Bonnabel, which lost in last year’s semifinal to eventual state champion Thibodaux, has never won a state crown in four total trips to the state tournament.
“They’re a very experienced team with a lot of size and good guard play,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “They’re going to be a tough challenge. They’ve been there before and know what to expect. We’re going to have to go a job defensively on the interior with their size. We’re going to have to rebound the ball and limit them to one shot.”
Schiro got an eyeful of Bonnabel in what his team’s first game of the year, a season intentionally pushed back to accommodate the arrival of players such as Brian Thomas, Keondre Brown, Kevin Brady and Kerry Flowers from the football team after its playoff run.
Moreover, the Wildcats were breaking in three freshmen into the starting lineup – Warren Young Jr., Kedric Brown and Ja’Cory Thomas.
Not only did Brian Thomas and Brady not play in their first meeting because of injuries and Keondre Brown wasn’t available, but sophomore forward Donald Butler got into foul trouble against Bonnabel, which was playing its sixth game of the season.
“Bonnabel was a tough challenge to start off the season after being in the final four and being a pretty good team,” Schiro said. “Bonnabel was big and physical. It was a good experience for my young guys. They were probably super nervous going into their first varsity game.”
Added Cook: “They’re a real good, disciplined team that’s well coached. The first time it was our first game of the season. We weren’t at full strength. It was the first game for the freshmen and Donald was in foul trouble. It was a roller-coaster for us.”
Bonnabel’s riding a 13-game win streak into its third consecutive trip to the state tournament. The Bruins rolled to the District 8-5A championship and have plowed through the postseason by an average of 25 points, including a 73-46 quarterfinal win over Zachary, the District 4-5A foe of Walker.
Post player Will Allen topped Bonnabel in its quarterfinal matchup with 24 points, while junior guard Theo Johnson added 22.
“We’ve known that all season long in Class 5A has been wide open and I think Bonnabel’s one of the best teams in 5A,” Schiro said. “It never gets old to go back to Lake Charles. That’s what you play the season for. That’s our goal year in and year out and we’ve been blessed to be there three years in a row.”
The Bruins feature a big front line in senior Ronnie Patton (6-foot-4, 226 pounds), 6-5 senior Kyshoun James, a defensive tackle on the football team, and 6-3 senior forward Jonathan Brock.
“They’re really looking to get inside and we’re going to have keep them off the boards and not give up the easy shots,” Schiro said. “Our guard play’s going to be crucial like it has been all season.”
Cook said it’s not uncommon for Walker to find itself at a size advantage.
“They’ve got good size, but we’ve played a lot of big teams,” he said. “We have experience against that. We’ve got to box out and play our game. We’ve played a harder schedule, so we’re battled tested. We’re going to very prepared for this game and we have to stick to the script.”
Walker has certainly rounded into shape, overcoming its share of early inexperience, coupled with injuries and illness, to make another deep postseason run.
The Wildcats have reeled off 13 wins in their last 15 games, including an average margin of victory of 23 points during the playoffs.
Cook has played a significant part in the Wildcats’ return to Lake Charles, increasing his season’s scoring average of 30.3 points to 35.3 during the postseason to go with 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals.
Brian Thomas averages 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats.
“We’re really peaking at the right time,” Cook said. “We had a lot of adversity hit us toward the end of the season. We just shrugged it off our shoulders and put it under the mat. We told ourselves that when the playoffs come it’s a new season. We had to redeem ourselves and we’ve been playing real well with a lot of energy and we’ve got to keep that up.”
