BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker's Keondre Brown made good on the wishes of a fallen friend, returning for his senior year to help the Wildcats make another run at a state title

WALKER – In the time after leaving the Walker High basketball team in December of 2018, Keondre Brown had a constant reminder urging him to return for his final season.
Of course, the ultimate goal was to bring a second Class 5A state championship in three years to the school, but more than that, Brown was reminded of the brotherhood he shared with long-time friends such as Jalen Cook, Brian Thomas and Kevin Brady.
But would that be enough, from the conversations and text messages he shared before the May 8, 2019 death of friend and former teammate Jacobi Scott, for Brown to return to the program?
“Jacobi was always on me that I should have never quit, that I should have stayed and stuck with it,” Brown said. “When he passed, it stuck with me and that I should go back and play my senior year for him.”
Scott’s certainly smiling at the prospect of seeing Walker, with so many of his friends and coaches, back in position to make a third straight trip to the Class 5A state tournament in Lake Charles when the No. 9 Wildcats (25-8) host No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois (28-7) at 7 p.m. Friday in quarterfinal action.
Moreover, there’s a greater sense of satisfaction that Scott’s mentoring of Brown paid off with the 5-foot-11 guard/forward’s return to the team where he’s fulfilled a variety of roles ranging from leadership, defending and rebounding to an occasional basket.
“I can respect that he came back with the right attitude, the right frame of mind and did the things we’ve asked him to do,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of Brown. “I’m happy for that guy. He brings some experience that when he gets in a game you know what you’re getting. You know he’s going to do the best he can for you every time he gets on the court.”
At the time of his departure from the team – eight games into the 2018-19 season – Brown was a starter logging significant minutes, and along with Trent Montgomery, was considered a player capable of being a double-digit scorer to compliment the scoring efforts of Cook and Thomas.
Brown, though, decided it was in his best interest to focus more on football, where he entertained next-level ambitions after having played both running back and linebacker.
“I thought I should focus and get ready for next year’s football season,” said Brown, who appears headed the junior college route to play football after earning first team All-District 4-5A and All-Parish honors with 1,007 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns. “I wanted to have a better senior season than my junior season and impress more coaches. I was just looking at the football side of it.”
Brown continued to support the basketball team, regularly attending games and followed Walker to Lake Charles for the state tournament, where the Wildcats fell in the state championship game to Thibodaux.
“Those guys are my brothers and I wanted to support them all the way to the state championship game,” he said. “I still wanted them to be successful and win.”
Tragically, two months later Scott, who was on his way home from Southwestern College in Kansas for the semester break, was killed in the vehicle he was traveling in along with another teammate from Louisiana.
That’s when a flood of emotions started racing through Brown’s head as he recalled the words of Scott and knew he needed to act upon his friend’s suggestion.
“Every time we saw each other,” Brown said, “he would ask me to go back and play my senior year.”
Brown also received additional motivation later that summer from Cook, Thomas and Brady to have one final run together. The message also included incoming freshmen Kedric Brown – his first cousin – and Ja’Cory Thomas.
“It was always like a brotherhood with us,” he said. “There were times where I regretted it. I should have stayed.”
Brown made up his mind to play again and approached Schiro a couple of days into the new school year about making a return to the team.
Schiro was more than happy to listen to Brown, but with a team welcoming three new freshmen into the program, there would be a set of conditions Brown would need to follow in order to be accepted back.
The role that he used to enjoy would be reduced in the short term to coming off the bench along with helping the team’s leadership to mentor and bring along the freshman trio of Kedric Brown, Thomas and Warren Young Jr.
Keondre Brown didn’t blink and embraced everything Schiro asked of him and has gone onto play a vital role in that regard. He’s given Walker an experienced player off the bench to handle a variety of situations; whether to play defense, rebound, handle the ball or score when needed.
“His minutes hadn’t been nearly like they used to be,” Schiro said. “He’s always been ready and when he comes into the game, he’s played hard. He brings a little experience, older mentality into the game. He’s got a high, smart basketball IQ and has done a great job and accepted his role.”
Given his background as a standout player with the ability to score in middle school and AAU and start last year, it was quite a departure for Brown to learn and embrace a totally different role. That’s included mentoring and serving as a role model to the freshman trio that took over his previous role and playing time.
Brown took it all in stride, though, with the idea of trying to help Walker reach its ultimate goal of another state title.
“It was very difficult because my whole life in basketball, I didn’t really have to sit on the bench and be a role player,” he said. “Usually I was primarily the man with the ball in my hand. It took some time getting used to and I did.
“They’re the upcoming people in the program,” he said of the freshmen who have all started at various points in the season. “Next year I won’t be here. They needed more playing time and getting used to the varsity level for next year. I bought into coming off the bench.”
Brown answered Schiro’s call in Tuesday’s state regional game at Comeaux, entering midway through the second quarter and immediately produced a three-point play that made it 27-9 at the 5:48 mark.
When Brian Thomas picked up back-to-back fouls and had to go the bench midway through the third quarter Brown, although undersized in his matchup with Comeaux’s 6-foot-4 Tre Harris, relied on a physical style of defense to limit the Spartans’ leading scorer to only a three-point play over a four-minute stretch until Thomas’ return.
Brown’s experience also paid off during the fourth quarter when Comeaux, which trailed by as many as 19 points, applied full-court pressure and tried getting the ball out of Cook’s hands by double-teaming him. That left Brown as a capable outlet where he was able to calmly bring the ball up over midcourt or find an open teammate.
“It’s been fun coming back to the team and helping out,” Brown said. “I’ve always played in big games. I just stayed calm and stuck to the script and did what I needed to do to get the win.”
