BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker's Smith, Watson have enjoyed status as starters after patiently waiting their turn
WALKER – Even moments after enjoying one of his most productive nights of the season in Friday’s 92-53 opening-round Class 5A state playoff victory, Walker High senior guard Graham Smith didn’t miss the opportunity to keep the moment light.
When asked about the advantages of playing with All-State caliber players in Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas – the team’s two leading scorers – Smith was as fast on his feet with a delivery as he’s been with a 3-point attempt.
“I benefit a lot from those guys,” Smith said after scoring 10 points in the Wildcats’ victory. “The simple fact that I get a lot of open 3s or open drives. I’m not the necessarily the most athletic guy, which is very evident.”
Smith’s self-deprecating bit of humor is a sign he doesn’t take himself too seriously, but along with fellow senior guard Calvin Watson, have poured their hearts and souls into the success of the Walker High basketball program, which climbed to new heights a year ago with a Class 5A state championship.
The Wildcats lost several key members from that experienced, depth-laden team (including three career 1,000-point scorers), allowing Smith and Watson to graduate to more impactful roles this season to help the program remain one of the state’s elite.
When third-seeded Walker (26-9) hosts No. 14 Slidell (25-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the school’s new gym for a Class 5A state regional, Smith and Watson will take their rightful places in the Wildcats' starting lineup with a specific goal in mind.
“Just play your role, just do whatever you can,” Watson said. “You know what Jalen’s going to do. You try and get the ball in the hands of the scorers. When you get the opportunity to score the ball, then score.”
Said Smith: “My role is to do whatever helps the team win. That’s all I care about. My role is to play hard, bring a lot of energy and maybe a talk a little smack to the other team when warranted. It’s to be a decent example for these guys and just to play hard.”
Walker coach Anthony Schiro recognizes the unselfish approach Smith and Watson have taken to help foster the team’s tight-knit fabric.
“They have stepped up this year,” he said. “Guys who nobody knew about coming into the season because their role last year was as JV players. They were part of the depth last year.
“They got a lot of experience in practice, working hard,” he said. “Being a part of the experience in the state playoffs and a state championship really helped them out. They’ve stepped up into the roles they have this year, which have been major roles for us.”
It’s a testament to the willingness of Smith and Watson to embrace some of the intangibles that are attached to their job descriptions, starting with the team-wide understanding of simply being good teammates.
A year ago, that began and ended on the practice floor where they were brought enthusiasm and energy to practice with the mindset of helping the players in front of them get better without the immediate payoff of much playing time.
The reward?
The most memorable season in school history, which Walker concluded with a 33-4 record and magical ride to the Class 5A state championship, a 62-57 overtime victory over Landry-Walker.
“Whether I’m the main guy at a little school or bench warmer at a big school winning a state championship like last year, just accept your role and have fun,” Smith said. “As long as you’re having fun, that’s all you can ask for.”
Before this basketball season Smith and Watson have spent their share of time in the spotlight, just in other venues.
Smith, who is a 44-percent shooter from the field and averages 21 minutes per game, is one of Walker’s baseball standouts, having earned first team All-District 4-5A honors as an outfielder and is expected to resume that role this season once he’s finished playing basketball.
“It’s definitely a lot different going from baseball to basketball,” he said. “In baseball, I’m one of the main guys and will be again this year. It doesn’t really bother me. My parents taught me to be humble and accept your role. I love playing basketball.”
Watson, who averages 5.1 points, 2.4 rebounds in 26 minutes a game, was a big part of Walker’s successful football program the past two years as a starter and key member of the secondary.
Watson finished with 65 tackles and a pair of interceptions to earn both first-team All-District and All-Parish honors this past season and recently signed with Grambling State to continue his football career.
“It’s a mindset you have to have,” Watson said. “Football came very easy to me. I just played hard and provided for my team. Just like in basketball, I play hard and do what you have to do to win the game. I don’t try to do too much and get out of my zone. If I can make a play, I’ll make it.”
Schiro said aside from their defensive contributions, Smith and Watson can also impact Walker’s offense when teams try and commit an additional defender to either Cook, Thomas or senior Trent Montgomery.
During a first-quarter avalanche last Friday when the Wildcats scored 28 points, Watson contributed a driving layup and later added a pair of free throws early in the third quarter when H.L. Bourgeois had seemingly come to life.
With Cook scoring 31, Thomas 22 and Montgomery 13, Smith may have seemed an unlikely candidate to give the Wildcats a fourth double-digit scorer with 10 points.
After a pair of assists during his team’s early surge, Smith scored all 10 of his points in the second half without a signature 3-pointer. He scored in transition, finished a baseline drive, a driving layup and had consecutive baskets with a 15-footer from the wing and a drive to the goal, laying in a nice pass from Montgomery for a 83-44 advantage with 3:22 to play.
“They’ve been solid for us,” Schiro said. “When they come to play and play well, it really helps us out.”
---------------------------
