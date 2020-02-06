WALKER – For the second straight year Walker High’s going straight to the deep end of the pool to begin District 4-5A play.
A year ago, the Wildcats traveled to Baton Rouge for an exhilarating 69-65 victory over Scotlandville that served as the catalyst in the program’s first district championship since 1978.
Walker (20-6) hosts Scotlandville (26-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in the league opener for both teams who not only carry expectations of winning the district, but their respective state championship as well.
“Anytime you can win our district with the teams that are in it you’ve accomplished something, and we were proud of that,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro, now in his 12th season at the school. “We’ve got to be ready to try and do the same thing this year. It’s going to be tough because Scotlandville returns all five starters.”
Live Oak (10-13) hosts Zachary (22-5), while Denham Springs (11-16) visits Central (17-5) – both at 7 p.m. - in other district action.
The Walker-Scotlandville series turned extremely competitive four years ago when the Wildcats significantly started to narrow the gap from previous years, falling to the Hornets 84-70 and 68-67 during the 2016-17 and ’17-’18 seasons.
Walker experienced its breakthrough moment a year ago with a four-point road victory before going on to advance to the Class 5A state championship game, falling 70-60 to top-seeded Thibodaux.
Scotlandville has arguably the state’s most successful program under veteran coach Carlos Sample. The Hornets have played in 10 consecutive state championship games, having won six titles during that stretch – including the last three in a row - in either Class 5A or Division I.
“Last year was a great game for us, it was a big moment for our program in winning district,” Schiro said. “You don’t take anything away from the season by being the state runners-up. It was a great season and Scotlandville won the Division I state championship. Being the district champion with those guys means a lot.”
Scotlandville returned all five starters from a year ago and is led by senior guard Reece Beekman, a Virginia signee. The Hornets feature a veteran group of perimeter players with seniors Tai’Reon Johnson and Carvell Teasett, along with 6-foot-5 senior center Jonathan Horton, a Virginia football signee.
Scotlandville, ranked 15th nationally by MaxPreps.com, has only one loss to an in-state team this season, falling 48-46 to Bossier. The Hornets have reeled off 17 wins in their last 18 games.
“When you talk about teams that are special who give other opponents a hard time, who do you take away off their team? They’ve got so many talented players,” Schiro said. “That’s what makes it a matchup problem. All of their players are skilled, all of them can score. You have to be able to play solid, team defense at all times.
“You have to be able to rotate and close out on their shooters and take away their driving lanes, that’s going to be a big challenge,” Schiro said. “We take pride in doing that. That’s who we are as a team. We start with defense and that’s going to be a challenge for us because they’re do good.”
Walker’s starting lineup and bench rotation had been in a state of flux during the month of January with injuries to starters Brian Thomas and Donald Butler Jr. in losses to Catholic High and East Ascension.
The Wildcats were also out with freshman starter Warren Young Jr. for two weeks because of a concussion and have had reserves Kevin Brady and Ja’Cory Thomas miss time because of illness.
When Walker defeated Carencro 75-49 in a Jan. 28 home game, it represented the first time in nearly a month the Wildcats were at full strength.
“It was one thing after another, but it happened early enough in January and now it’s three weeks down the road and most everybody’s back and at full strength,” Schiro said. “I feel like we’re getting back to full strength.”
Walker’s Jalen Cook, the reigning Class 5A MVP and Mr. Basketball, has increased his scoring average this season to 33 points a game. Brian Thomas, who had 30 points in the win over Carencro, averages 17.5 points followed by Young at 6.5.
Schiro was quick to remind that regardless of Friday’s outcome, the remainder of district play will require his team’s full attention, focus and intensity to navigate through the remaining four games.
“If you win the game, that’s not the district championship,” he said. “You’ve got to continue to play and win because there’s still games left against four capable teams and on any given night you can get beat if you’re not playing and clicking on all cylinders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.