The Walker boys basketball team is one win away from another trip to the state tournament, but the Wildcats aren’t getting caught up in that just yet.
First, they’ve got to get past No. 15 East St. John in a Class 5A quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Walker.
“I think the guys understand this is the playoffs,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “If you don’t win, if you don’t play well, then the season’s over, and they know what the next step is. They know where we’re at next. Here’s the deal, we’ve got East St. John on Friday night. We haven’t really talked about what comes after that. Everybody knows that. Both teams will know what’s at stake here Friday night, so don’t really need to talk about it. We’ve just got to focus in on what we’ve got to do.”
East St. John upset No. 2 Alexandria 74-64 on the road in the regional round, allowing the No. 7 Wildcats to host Friday’s game.
Additionally, No. 11 Northshore knocked off No. 6 Captain Shreve, 63-53 in the regional round.
“That’s the biggest effect that it has, that we don’t have to travel,” Schiro said. “Either way you look at it, whether you’re going to ASH or obviously East St. John coming here, you have to get prepared for whoever’s in front of you, and fortunately for us, it happens to be that we get to have a home game instead of having to go on the road. We’ve been preparing. We’re going to have one more good day of practice (Thursday), and one good walk-through (Friday).”
Warren Young Jr. paced the Wildcats in their 66-56 win over No. 10 West Monroe, while Kedric Brown and Donald Butler each scored 14.
“I thought our whole team played well,” Schiro said. “I thought we executed well, and obviously Warren, when he got his opportunities to score, he made the most of them. He got hot the other night. He hit some big shots for us, and like we always talk about, when he’s playing well, it seems like the whole team is playing well.”
Schiro has an idea of what to expect from East St. John.
“They like to get out in transition,” Schiro said of the ESJ offense. “They drive the ball and attack the rim very well. We’ve got a couple of players that we definitely have to make sure we key in on and don’t let them get going really good. They’ve got a guy, No. 1 (Kylon Harris), that can really shoot the ball and really score the ball.”
Defensively, Schiro said East St. John likes to switch things up, but at this point in the season, he isn’t concerned about his team’s ability to adjust.
“They play a lot of man, but they also go to a little zone press, and they like to do a little 3-2, 1-2-2-type look in the half-court, so they’ll switch it up from zone to man on us,” Schiro said. “It’s like I tell the guys all the time, whatever they do, whatever they throw at us, we have something. We’ve played all season long. We’ve seen it all, so don’t panic, don’t get flustered. Just execute the stuff we’ve got and whatever they’re in, we’ll call something and we’ll run it.”
Schiro said the team’s focus in practice has been on ‘defensive intensity and effort’ heading into the quarterfinals.
“The main thing this week is defensively trying to slow down the transition of East St. John and getting back on defense, getting down in a stance and just guarding them, hopefully forcing them into some shots that we like, and they don’t,” Schiro said. “It’s easier said than done …”
