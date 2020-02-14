CENTRAL - Walker High bounced back from three-point district loss behind the hot hand of senior point guard Jalen Cook en route to a 65-52 victory Friday over Central in District 4-5A play.
Walker (21-8, 1-2) snapped a rare two-game losing streak in district play with a 29-14 outburst in the first quarter and built a 47-31 halftime lead.
Cook scored 31 points, while junior forward Brian Thomas added 17.
Central outscored Walker 21-18 in the second half.
Walker finished with a total of 12 3-point baskets, including two from Kedric Brown and one Warren Young Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.