DENHAM SPRINGS – They know they’ll meet again in District 4-5A play, but Walker got the upper hand on Denham Springs in Friday’s game between the teams Grady Hornsby Gym.
The Wildcats used a couple of runs to spark a 66-47 win over the Yellow Jackets.
“Denham’s a good team,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “Denham’s got 15 wins, so obviously in the power rankings, it helps us. Playing in an environment like this where you know it’s a crosstown rival where the students are going to be involved, the fans are going to be rowdy, and it’s going to help us moving forward with all the other big games we’re going to play.”
Meanwhile, Denham Springs played without seven varsity players, primarily because of COVID issues.
“When you’re short-handed, you’ve got to almost play a perfect game, and we didn’t do that tonight,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after his team went 9-for-20 from the line and had four players score. “We missed a bunch of free throws and credit them. He (Schiro) took the fight to us. I thought they played well. Just from scouting them, they’ve been playing well here the last few weeks.”
The first quarter featured three ties – the last at 12-12 on a 3-pointer by Denham Springs’ Garrett Guillory.
“It wasn’t a bad game,” Guillory said. “I feel like the bench players are getting more chemistry with us. They get to play with us, so they’ll know in big-time games, they’ll make big-time plays.”
From there, Walker’s Donald Butler hit a dunk off an inbounds pass from Warren Young, Jr., sparking a 7-0 run to end the first quarter, putting the Wildcats ahead 19-12.
“I knew Denham was going to come out and play hard and give us their best shot,” Schiro said. “That’s Denham-Walker. I mean, who’s not? It doesn’t matter. It was back-and-forth. Great game. I think we settled in somewhere (at the) end of the first quarter, middle of the second quarter, made a nice little run right there, started hitting some shots, taking care of the ball, getting to the rim, and our defensive intensity picked up. I thought that was it. It got us a few easy baskets.”
Denham’s Jordan Reams hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter, and the Yellow Jackets got within 21-18 on Hayden Jarrell’s inside basket.
Reams finished with a game-high 21 points. Guillory added 14 points and Jarrell scored 10.
From there, Young hit a pair of 3-pointers around a steal and dunk from Butler, keying a run which put the Wildcats ahead 31-20 at halftime.
“That’s our favorite thing to do,” Butler said of the Wildcats’ transition game after finishing with 18 points. “We run set plays, but transition, we’ll kill everybody in transition. We’re just sticking to what we do best.”
Kedric Brown added 11 points, while Young had 10 with a pair of 3-pointers as the Wildcats went 10-for-15 from the line.
“We talked about it at halftime,” Caballero said. “I thought the shot selection was very poor in the first half. I told them that we got away from who we are. Sometimes when you’re playing the Walker-Denham Springs, Live Oak-Denham Springs, you want to give it your best shot, but for us, we needed to control the offensive possessions a little bit longer, and I thought in the first half, we got away from that.
“They’re coming down and taking a quick shot and making it, and we’re coming down and maybe not taking a very good shot and missing it,” Caballero continued. “If you start adding those up, you’re going to start falling behind.”
Walker played the third quarter without Young, who picked up his third foul just before halftime, but the Wildcats didn’t miss a beat, starting the second half with a 7-0 burst that ended on Brandon Bardales’ 3-pointer.
“I thought our defensive intensity coming out of halftime was great, and that’s what really got us the separation we needed right there,” Schiro said.
“(Young) is our primary ball handler,” Schiro continued. “He makes things happen. We were up 11 at halftime, and I think we were up 19 at the end of the third quarter, so good job by our guys doing that without him.”
A free throw by Reams cut the lead to 43-25, but Butler hit an inside basket to extend the advantage to 47-25.
“Obviously, getting out in transition, we love to do that,” Schiro said. “Getting our guys, especially our big guys like Donald. He’s so athletic, getting him running down the floor, once he gets it in there, it’s hard to stop him. You’ve got to really hone in on him, double team him if you’re going to stop him down there low. When you do that, we’ve got a couple of guys we can kick it out to, but our inside game was solid tonight, for sure.”
Denham closed the quarter with a 6-2 burst that included a pair of baskets from Jarrell, making the score 49-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
“For us to play with them, we have to stretch the court,” Caballero said. “You can’t get into a half-court game with them. They’re just too good. I thought we were a step slow tonight. I thought we didn’t have the energy that we needed to have in order to compete. I thought we did well in the first quarter, and we went in a lull in that second quarter. We tried to make a push in the third quarter and our bodies just wouldn’t respond.”
Walker stretched the lead to 59-36 on a pair of free throws by Fisher Fontenot, primarily taking advantage of Denham Springs turnovers.
Denham cut the lead to 60-43 on Reams’ layup off a turnover before Jarvis Patterson’s inside basket capped the scoring.
“We’re going to take the next two days off and try to get our legs under us and catch our breath,” Caballero said. “We had four days off during the Christmas holidays and that was it. These are young kids, and that grind starts to jump on you a little bit. It’s mid-January, so we’ve still got a little basketball left. I told them just let this one go, and let’s regroup on Monday and see what we can do for Tuesday and next Friday.”
