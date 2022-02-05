WALKER – Both teams took a little time to find their footing, but once Walker found its way, it wasn’t good for Live Oak.
The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter then held the Eagles to five points in the third on their way to a 61-41 win in the District 4-5A opener for both teams Friday at Walker.
“It was funny because I kind of warned the guys before the game. They were hyped up. They were focused and I was loving their energy, but I kind of (told them), ‘guys, don’t get over amped. Don’t try to do too much,’” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats moved to 21-6 and 1-0. “I don’t think we tired to do too much, I just think (it was) the excitement. We were overamped, a little adrenaline, shots were not falling, going long and things like that. Once we settled in, scored a few baskets, played pretty good defense there early … it really started coming together, and I thought we played ready well tonight.”
Live Oak dropped to 11-10 and 0-1.
“Like I told them, I thought the effort was there, so any time they play with effort and give me everything they’ve got, I’m not going to be upset with it, so my message to them is ‘Let’s get back to work,’” Eagles coach Tiras Magee said. “We’ve got Scotlandville on Tuesday. Let’s get back to practice and try to get better – one percent every day. Let’s try to get better, and if we do that, we’ll be OK.
“It’s one game,” Magee continued. “We can’t panic. Walker’s a good team. You look at their record, they’ve beat a lot of people. It’s nothing to really hang your head about. You want to come in here and play hard and try to compete and try to learn from things. I’m a little disappointed, though. I thought we played them better in the parish tournament, but when they’re playing at home, I give a team probably 10 points at home, and they played much better, and we didn’t play as well (as we did) at the parish tournament.”
Live Oak led 4-0 early on, but Walker chipped away as a 3-pointer by P.J. Scott helped spark a 9-2 run to close out the first quarter, with Ja’Cory Thomas hitting a dunk and a jumper to put the Wildcats ahead 9-6 going into the second quarter.
“We did some things that we wanted to do early on,” Magee said. “The first quarter, I thought the flow was going good. I think we kind of got caught up in a situation where we were more concerned about what the refs were going to call instead of concentrating on finishing plays, and I think that took us out the game big-time.”
Walker worked its inside game early in the second quarter, extending the lead to 17-8 on Jarvis Patterson’s dunk.
“We got hyped after that, and we started playing right,” said Walker’s Warren Young Jr., who finished with a game-high 16 points. “We started playing defense, playing offense, sharing the ball, all that.
“I just wanted to get my teammates involved,” Young Jr. said. “Not everything is about scoring, so helping teammates get involved is giving them more confidence for the big games …”
From there, Fisher Fontenot hit a trey and Scott connected on two during a run that stretched the lead to 30-14.
Live Oak’s Jamarion Thomas hit a jumper, and Walker led 32-16 at halftime on Donald Butler’s basket.
“It all stemmed from our energy on defense,” Schiro said of the Wildcats’ run to pull away. “We tell the guys that all the time. That’s what we kind of want to pride ourselves on as a team – great defense leads to easy offense sometimes, and I thought that’s what happened tonight.”
Ja’Cory Thomas had 10 points for Walker, while Butler and Scott each had nine and Kedric Brown eight as nine players scored. All of Scott’s points came on 3-pointers.
Both teams struggled from the field early in the third quarter, but Walker took advantage, working the defensive boards to spark a 10-0 run to open the quarter.
“We kind of went to our matchup there in the third quarter, kind of slowed it down a little bit, used some clock, and maybe confused what they were they’re trying to do, maybe take them out of a little rhythm,” Schiro said. “I think our guys did a great job of matching them, not letting the ball get inside, forcing some long shots. When we did, we limited them to one shot. That’s a big thing for us. Sometimes it’s an Achilles’ heel, so tonight I was proud of that.”
Tae Henyard’s putback stopped the run with 3:05 to play in the quarter. He had all of Live Oak’s points in the quarter, scoring on an inside basket and a free throw before Young Jr.’s inside basket put Walker ahead 48-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Henyard and T.J. Magee each had nine points to lead Live Oak.
“We get in trouble when we take quick shots, turn the basketball over, don’t rebound the ball like we should,” Tiras Magee said. “I saw some of that stuff out there. That’s on me, but I saw some of my kids who looked like they were a little fatigued out there, so we’ve got to fix those things and be better from this point forward.”
Live Oak’s Patrick Johnson, who scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the lead to 55-33.
Austin Workman scored Walker’s final basket, making the score 61-37, before a 3-pointer by Live Oak’s Tyler Smiley and a free throw Will Robinson capped the scoring as both teams went to their benches late.
“We put some guys in early too that don’t play a lot of minutes, but I thought everybody played well tonight,” Schiro said. “I thought Jarvis (Patterson) gave us a big lift with some defensive blocks and things like that. Fisher (Fontenot) comes in, hits a big shot for us. Even late in the game, we were able to give a lot of guys a lot of minutes. That could be valuable down the road …”
