Anthony Schiro net cutting

Walker basketball coach Anthony Schiro smiles while cutting down the net after the Wildcats' quarterfinal win over Ouachita Parish.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

WALKER – The Walker boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament, but it was an adventure getting there.

The No. 4 Wildcats went back-and-forth for a stretch with No. 5 Ouachita Parish for a stretch until pulling away midway through the third quarter on their way to a 74-63 win Friday at Walker in the Division I non-select quarterfinals.

Walker's Warren Young Jr. and Ja'Cory Thomas discuss the Wildcats' Division I non-select quarterfinal playoff win over Ouachita Parish, which put the Wildcats back into the state tournament.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.