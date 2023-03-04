WALKER – The Walker boys basketball team is headed back to the state tournament, but it was an adventure getting there.
The No. 4 Wildcats went back-and-forth for a stretch with No. 5 Ouachita Parish for a stretch until pulling away midway through the third quarter on their way to a 74-63 win Friday at Walker in the Division I non-select quarterfinals.
“This is nerve-wracking,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats clinched their sixth straight state tournament berth. “This is a nervous one. They’re (Ouachita Parish) every bit as good on the court as they were on film. They had big guys. They had athletic guys, physical guys. They had good guards that could handle the ball. They had guys that could shoot the ball. They played well offensively. Their pressure defensively is tough. They were a good team. It was a battle, and I’m proud, proud, proud of my guys for the way we played and the way we toughed that one out.”
Walker (29-5) will face No. 1 New Iberia, a 56-44 winner over No. 8 Northshore, in the semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles next week.
The game was tied at 31-31 at halftime after the Lions overcame an 11-point deficit at the end of the first quarter, and the third quarter featured five lead changes and one tie with Ouachita Parish leading by three three times and Walker by one twice, with Kedric Brown’s steal and layup putting the Wildcats ahead for good at 41-40.
“We’ve just got to calm down,” Walker’s Warren Young Jr. said after finishing with 25 points. “We were going faster and faster, and when we finally slowed down, we finally took control. In moments like that, we’ve just got to calm down, slow down and play to our pace.”
Ouachita got within 43-42, but the Wildcats scored off turnovers and worked the defensive boards to pull away, taking a 54-44 lead into the fourth quarter on Ja’Cory Thomas’ inside basket.
The Lions, however, didn’t go away quietly, hitting two 3-pointers during a run that cut the lead 61-56 with 2:08 to play in the game.
“They buckled down right there about the middle of the third quarter, started getting some stops, picked up the pressure in our press and got us a little lead right there,” Schiro said of his team. “We just kind of kept it, but again, in the fourth quarter, they (Ouachita Parish) did a great job of hitting some shots getting it back close. I’m proud my guys were able to finish the game off and get the lead back to where it was.”
Thomas had a dunk following a missed 3-pointer by the Lions to put Walker ahead 65-56.
“Dunks always get the crowd going, and whenever we get the crowd going, our momentum, we just pick it up,” Thomas said.
Jeremiah Puckett’s 3-pointer got the Lions within 65-59, but Walker went 9-for-12 at the line to close out the game.
“That crowd got us going, so when we got to the free-throw line, we just locked in and knocked them down,” Young said after scoring a game-high 25 points.
Walker went 23-for-35 from the line, while Ouachita Parish was 11-for-14.
Four players scored in double digits for Walker, with Thomas (16 points), Varnado (15 points) and Brown (13 points) joining Young.
“It’s a blessing that we’ve got multiple people that can score, move the ball and just score,” Thomas said. “It’s good. It’s always a great feeling.”
The first quarter was all Wildcats as Young hit a 3-pointer – the Wildcats’ only one of the game -- to open the scoring, and Walker hit two dunks – one from Brown and another from Mekhi Varnado – for a 13-4 lead as Ouachita Parish struggled to find a groove from the floor.
Thomas’ inside basket gave Walker a 17-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was decidedly different as the Tigers got their footing, hitting two 3-pointers during a run before tying the game at 18-18 on Marklin Mitchell’s inside basket.
The Tigers hit nine 3-pointers as a team, with Puckett connecting on four in a 14-point effort. Jordan Davis also scored 14.
“It was a tough night,” Schiro said. “They were making shots – a great team making shots, and they’ve got plenty of guys that can shoot the ball, so that just made it tough on us. Our guys, when it mattered, made some plays and got some rebounds that really counted for us.”
A 3-pointer by Zion Weeks, who finished with 10 points, gave Ouachita its first lead of the game at 21-18 before Young’s basket gave Walker a 22-21 edge, starting the back-and-forth between the teams that continued into the third quarter.
“We did a great job defensively in the first quarter of contesting shots and rebounding the ball,” Schiro said. “In the second quarter, I think we got a little bit more into their style where there’s a little more scramble-type situations where they’re getting in transition, they’re getting downhill, kicking out to shooters. I think they scored on their first seven possessions of the second quarter. They were hitting shots.”
Young scored 10 in the second quarter.
“I took control,” Young said. “My team trusted me. We just got going. We just trust each other. We all play together and trust each other, so that’s all it is – trust.”
From there, there were four lead changes and four ties the remainder of the half, with the Lions taking the lead each time. Varnado hit two free throws with 22.9 seconds to play in the first half, tying the score at 31-31 at halftime.
Young realized there’s more work ahead for the Wildcats.
“It feels good, but like I said, we’re not done yet – two more,” he said.
