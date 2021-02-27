WALKER -- Walker hit a few bumps along the way in its Class 5A playoff opener against Ponchatoula, and the Wildcats weathered each of them to come away with a win.
The Wildcats put together a solid run in the third quarter to help spark a 60-45 victory on Friday at Walker High.
“It’s playoff basketball,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “This time of year, everybody you play is going to be good. Ponchatoula’s a good team. They beat us earlier in the season, and fortunately tonight we were able to come away with the win. It’s just being in this atmosphere being at this time of year, our team being a little younger this year … they got a good playoff game underneath them. That will just help us with experience moving forward.”
Walker will face No. 31 Thibodaux, which defeated No. 2 West Monore 66-64, in the regional round.
No. 15 Walker led 29-26 ay halftime before the No. 18 Green Wave opened the third quarter with a 5-0 burst that was fueled by Walker turnovers.
Walker’s Matt Ellis hit a 3-pointer that started an 11-0 run by the Wildcats, who worked the boards as the Green Wave struggled from the field.
“Once we got the lead back, I think we changed defenses, went to the matchup a little bit, kind of confused them for a minute,” Schiro said. “It gave us an opportunity to extend our lead, and once we extended our lead, I thought our guys did a pretty good job of getting to the rim, getting layups, knocking down free throws late.”
A layup by Ponchatoula’s Ryan Elzy stopped the run, but the Wildcats led 40-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Walker used the same formula to expand its lead in the fourth quarter with Donald Butler scoring eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. His dunk put the Wildcats ahead 50-38.
“We really just focus on defense a lot,” Butler said. “We go over defense everyday at practice a lot. He (Schiro) always harps on us about defense.”
Ponchatoula got as close as 52-43 on Uland Thorn II’s 3-pointer, but Gavin Harris went 4-for-4 at the line and Butler had a dunk to make the score 58-43.
Harris added 13 points, while Ja’Cory Thomas scored 10. Roderick Banks led Ponchatoula with 18 points, while Thorn had 10.
Walker led 6-2 when Warren Young Jr. picked up his third foul just four minutes into the game and didn’t return until the third quarter.
“That’s never a good situation,” Schiro said. “But again, we face adversity. We talk about these things with our team a lot. You’ve got to face adversity, and that was just something that we looked at, ‘hey, it happened. There’s nothing we can do to change it.’ I thought our guys did a great job of responding to that, never letting Ponchatoula get a big run on us.”
The Wildcats kept plugging along as Ellis’ 3-pointer extended the lead to 9-4.
Ponchatoula, however, fought back, cutting the lead to 12-11 on Tyron Wesby’s inside basket.
Butler completed a three-point play which sparked a run that put the Wildcats ahead 17-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The lead dissolved quickly as Ponchatoula scored the first nine points of the second quarter to take 20-17 lead.
“Our guys did a good job of not letting them really get away from us,” Schiro said. “We stayed composed, and that’s what we talked about. Ponchatoula’s a good team. They’re going to come out and hit you. You better be able to take it.”
Walker went ahead 21-20 on a pair of free throws from Kedric Brown, who went 5-for-6 from the line in the quarter, setting up five one-point lead changes before Harris’ free throw tied the game at 26-26 with 1:54 to play in the first half.
From there, the Wildcats went 3-for-4 at the line, taking a 29-26 lead at halftime.
“You’ve just got to stay focused in on that,” Schiro said of going bucket for bucket with the Green Wave. “You know that if they get a basket and take the lead that you’ve got to come down – not saying that you’re going to score every time, but you know you’ve got to be patient on offense. You’ve got to execute what you want to do. I thought our guys did a good job of that. We executed the offense. We kept getting the lead back, and at some point, you’re hoping to get some defensive stops, and again, we did. We got a couple of stops, and that’s what helped us maintain the lead going in at halftime.”
