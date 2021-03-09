It’s not something Walker boys basketball coach Anthony Schiro wants to make a big deal of, but it’s kind of a big deal.
After all, it’s not every day a coach reaches 300 career wins.
Schiro, however, did it in the Wildcats’ 60-45 playoff win over Ponchatoula, putting Schiro at 302 wins as Walker heads into Wednesday’s Class 5A semifinal game against Zachary at 7:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“It’s just one of those deals as a coach, it feels good to know that you’ve had some success, but I don’t want to make a big deal out of it because I don’t want it to be about me,” Schiro said. “I want it to be about my players and my former players. I’ve had a lot of good ones. To have success as a coach, you’ve got to have good players and guys that are willing to do what it takes to help you win games. I feel like I’ve had that throughout the years.”
“All in all, when it comes down to it at the end of the day, the wins and losses, they’re good,” Schiro continued. “You want to win, but it’s not completely about that. It’s about those guys and about what they’re doing and how they’re growing into young men.”
It’s an aspect Schiro said he’s tried to maintain when he got into coaching after wrapping up his playing career at Delta State.
“I knew what some of my coaches meant to me as a player, but you start to realize what those kids mean to you as a coach and the joy you get just from seeing them grow year after year, especially when you get a guy that starts off and is rough around the edges and he polishes into a good player and then above all, into a good young man that you know is going to go off and be successful,” Schiro said.
Schiro’s coaching career started at Westside Junior High, where he spent three years before he moving to Albany High for three seasons, compiling a 69-31 record with three playoff appearances. His final team advanced to the quarterfinals.
At Albany, Schiro recalled being ready to go home after practice but his players still working on their craft.
“The guys are still in the gym shooting, and I had to run them out the gym,” Schiro said. “That’s just one of the things I remember about those young men … They were in the gym. They played. We had success there, and that helped me when I got to Walker to understand what it took to try to build that program and build our program that we have now and what it took to be successful.”
Schiro took over at his alma mater, Walker High, for the 2008-09 season, where he said he had to make a few adjustments.
“There were some very talented 3A teams …, but there’s probably more depth in the 5A division as far as every night you’re going to play against a team that has some talent, that has some good players,” Schiro said. “You’re going to some bigger gyms and some bigger towns.”
The Wildcats went 36-34 in his first two seasons while missing the playoffs both years.
“I think we lost eight games that second season by three points or less,” Schiro said. “It was just one of those years, where it was like, man, if we could have just won half of those, you’re probably in the playoffs with a winning record,” Schiro said.
That changed in his third season, when the Wildcats went 16-14 and advanced to the first round of the playoffs. From there, Walker went four straight seasons without making the playoffs, including a 5-25 campaign in 2011-12.
“We had some years where we struggled a bit, but we were always competitive, and it was always building and we got better and better as the season went on until finally you had a group that came in as freshmen who helped you play a little bit, struggled through their freshman year with some older guys, but by the time they were sophomores, they totally flipped the season, went from 10-22 (in 2014-15) to 22-10 (in 2015-16),” Schiro said.
The team that went 22-10 started a run of six straight playoff appearances for the Wildcats, including a state title in 2017-18 and a state runner-up finish the following season.
“Almost every player on that team, you can trace back their parents or grandparents to Walker High School, they grew up together, and you knew you had something special with that group,” Schiro said of the state championship squad. “It was fun for me, knowing that I’m from Walker, I knew most of their parents or grandparents somehow, some way. It was just a fun group.”
“Since then, we’ve just really got the program where we wanted it, kind of set the standard, and the guys we have now understand that,” Schiro continued. “They strive to keep that standard where it’s at.”
This season’s team has the program back in the state tournament for the fourth straight season with a 20-9 record after losing a pair of key players in Jalen Cook, who is now playing at LSU and Brian Thomas, who signed to play football at LSU earlier this year.
“Friday night after that horn went off (after the quarterfinal win over Alexandria), I was probably just as fired up about this one as I was any of the other past three years …,” Schiro said. “It’s different. Every year’s special, and every year you get fired up and you’re excited. This one was gratifying to see that those young men really bought into the system, really grew as the season went on, and you could just see the progression game by game, week by week, how much they were improving, and the more they had success, they really bought into what we’re trying to do and the system we’re trying to run. The effort started to get better. There were some bumps along the way, as you can expect with a young team, but I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve accomplished, where we’re at right now and what we’re trying to accomplish for this week, the rest of the season.”
The other part of hitting the win milestone is that 233 have come at his alma mater.
“It’s home,” Schiro said. “My wife’s from Walker. We were having our first baby my first year when I got here. Now it’s 13 years later, and it just feels right. I’m where I’m supposed to be. It’s never felt like I wasn’t supposed to be at Walker High School.”
The other side of the payoff for Schiro after winning against Alexandria was getting to see Edvante Showers and Jarrod Jackson, a pair of players he coached when Albany advanced to the quarterfinals.
“They were there and we hugged each other, and they were just happy to see me,” he said. “I was happy to see them. We took a picture together, and those are the things that just make it all worth it.”
Schiro put getting 300 wins into perspective.
“It’s almost surreal because it doesn’t feel like I should be there yet,” he said. “It doesn’t feel like I’ve been doing that long. That’s just part of the passion and the fun of it. If you’re doing something you love to do, it goes by fast. It doesn’t seem like you’ve been doing it very long. You look up and its 13 years later I’ve been at Walker. It seems like I just got there yesterday.”
