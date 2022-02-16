WALKER – Denham Springs High was right where it wanted to be for almost three quarters against Walker in Tuesday’s District 4-5A contest.
Then the Wildcats’ Warren Young Jr. nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter and everything changed.
Young’s shot helped spark a fourth-quarter rally that pushed Walker to a 59-44 win at Walker High.
“They did a great job,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of DSHS after the Wildcats moved to 22-7 and 2-1 in league play. “We always tell our guys, ‘Guy’s it’s Denham. When you’re playing a Denham or Live Oak – a parish rival, especially for the third time in a season, they’re going to come out and give you their best shot’, and they did. They came out and they played extremely well tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets dropped to 20-12 and 1-3.
“We preached about just giving it everything you’ve got, if it ain’t enough, then it ain’t enough, and I thought we did that,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said. “We really did it for 24 minutes. We were trying to slow them down a little bit to keep them from getting up and down the floor. They’re really good at that, and I thought we did. I thought Jordan Reams played a hell of a game offensively, and the rest of the guys battled hard. I’m proud of them.”
Denham Springs led 36-35 on Jordan Reams’ basket late in the third quarter, and Walker got a bucket from Young Jr.
The Yellow Jackets brought the ball down the court looking to get the last shot of the quarter but turned it over, setting up Young Jr.’s 3-pointer, putting the Wildcats ahead 40-36 going into the fourth quarter.
“I saw it was four seconds (left in the quarter),” Young said. “I was going to try to get to the goal, but I felt like I was going to hit the three. I knew I was going to hit it, so I was like ‘let me slow down’. I hit the three, and it just pumped everybody up. I needed to get all of us pumped up and hype all of us up. That’s when we started our run.”
“Jordan (Reams) had picked up his third foul, so we tried to switch Ja’Barry (Fortenberry) on Warren at the end of the third there with time running out, and he hit a big shot,” Caballero said. “Good players do, and he got them going there.”
The momentum carried into the fourth quarter as the Wildcats took advantage of DSHS turnovers to key a 13-1 run to open the fourth quarter, with Ja’Cory Thomas’ putback giving the Wildcats a 53-37 lead.
“I think as we settled in and the game got going, we started doing a little better, then finally there in the fourth quarter, we really found a rhythm and some high ball screen action that worked for us really well,” Schiro said. “I thought Warren did a great job of understanding when to make the move and get the shot and get to the rim, and when they tried to double, he was finding the open man down at the block. The post guys were rolling down there, and he was finding them with it. That’s what really got us our lead.”
Donald Butler led Walker with 15 points, while Young had 14, with 11 in the third quarter. Thomas and Jarvis Patterson each had 10 points.
“I think fatigue got us a little bit, but credit them,” Caballero said. “Like I said, they’re good. They’re not No. 4 in the state because they’re not.
“We fumbled it a few too many times,” Caballero continued. “Our margin for mistake is not very high, and when you get it down there, you’ve got to convert. I thought we did in the first three quarters, and then at the end, it just got a little out of hand, but my guys never quit. I’m proud of them. I’m glad I’ve got them, and we’ll look forward to Friday night (against Live Oak).”
Drew Duckworth’s 3-pointer got DSHS within 55-41, but Fisher Fontenot counter with a basket as both teams went to their benches to close out the game.
Denham Springs led 23-21 at halftime, and the third quarter featured two ties and 10 lead changes. Young hit a free throw to tie the game at 26-26, but Reams was fouled on a 3-point attempt and sank all three free throws to put DSHS ahead 29-26.
Walker came back to lead 30-29 on Butler’s tip-in. The lead changed hands six times from there before Young’s 3-pointer to end the quarter.
The Yellow Jackets opened the game with a 10-2 run, taking advantage of turnovers and Walker’s shooting struggles.
“Their defense was very intense, very up in us, and it caused us a lot of trouble,” Schiro said. “We were just loose with the ball. We were kind of fumbling it around. We took some bad shots early.”
Nick Cosby’s basket made the score 12-4 before Butler hit two free throws to cut the lead to 12-6 heading into the second quarter.
Cosby finished with seven points, while Garrett Guillory had six and Fortenberry five.
“We started off great,” said Reams, who finished with 16 points, with 10 in the third quarter. “That was the thing our coach talked about, starting off good, getting a good start because lately we’ve been starting off slow, and we started off good, and we had a chance to win late.
“This definitely helps us,” Reams continued. “This is a confidence-booster because we knew we could play with teams like this. This is the No. 4 team in the state, and we competed with them.”
Butler’s putback got Walker within 14-10, but the Yellow Jackets continued to work the boards, pushing the lead to 18-10 on Guillory’s inside basket.
The Wildcats countered with a run that gave them their first lead of the game at 19-18 on Patterson’s transition layup.
Schiro is hoping playing a game like Tuesday’s will help the Wildcats with the playoffs right around the corner.
“That’s a first-round opponent right there in the playoffs, that twenty-something spot,” Schiro said. “We’ve got to be ready to play every night.”
