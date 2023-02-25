DENHAM SPRINGS – One of the most intriguing matchups in the first round of the Division I non-select basketball playoffs turned into a barn burner.
West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee hit a free throw with a second to play, icing a 53-50 win for the No. 19-seeded Rebels over No. 14 Denham Springs on Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“When we come down the stretch, you’re asking kids to play 32 minutes in a high intensity game like this, and we just ran out (of gas),” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets finished the season at 24-10. “I told them don’t hang their heads. They had a great season, kind of a year prior to what I thought we’d be.”
“I thought the kids gave it everything they had,” Cabellero said.
The Rebels led 30-29 heading into the fourth quarter and pushed the advantage to 37-31 on a basket by Shunderrius Glass before Denham’s Brock Smith hit a 3-pointer.
A putback by Denham’s Maison Vorise cut the lead to 41-37. Vorise had another basket but missed a free throw to complete a three-point play while scoring six of his nine points in the fourth quarter.
Smith came down with the rebound, and Jermaine O’Conner was fouled, completing a three-point play that put the Jackets ahead 42-41 with 3:16 to play. O’Conner had a game-high 23 points.
“I thought that we were so tired that it was a good time with about four minutes (left), to get in that trap, and we got in the trap and it kind of took them out of their stuff and we made a couple of steals and made a couple of plays out of it,” Caballero said.
From there, Lee went 4-for-4 from the line, putting the Rebels ahead 45-42 with 2:09 to play.
Denham Springs got within a point twice – the last time at 48-47 on Victor Nelson’s 3-pointer.
“Victor hits a big shot – that three,” Caballero said. “He’s been shooting the ball pretty well at practice and everything else, and he had the confidence to put that thing up. It’s just down the stretch, they made a couple of plays.”
West Monroe’s Jayden Jackson hit a free throw, and Glass pulled down a rebound after the Yellow Jackets missed a shot on their ensuing possession. Glass was fouled and hit two free throws with 40 seconds left to push the lead to 51-47.
Jackson scored eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.
O’Conner’s basket cut the advantage to 51-49 before Smith came up with a steal, leading to a missed shot by the Yellow Jackets.
“I thought we’d tie that up right there and then maybe get a chance to go another four (minutes with overtime),” Caballero said. “With what we’ve got left, another four was going to be a problem. We had Maison with four fouls out there.”
West Monroe’s Kendrick Green came down with the rebound and hit a free throw with 5.3 seconds left before the Rebels were called for a lane violation.
The Yellow Jackets worked the ball to Smith on the ensuing in-bounds play, and he was fouled with 1.8 seconds left. He hit the first free throw, but the Yellow Jackets were called for a violation on the second.
Lee was fouled on the ensuing inbounds play, setting up the final free throw.
Denham Springs went 12-for-20 from the line and hit two 3-pointers, while West Monroe went 16-for-26 with three 3-pointers.
Denham Springs led 24-16 at halftime, but Lee’s 3-pointer keyed a 12-0 run by the Rebels to start the third quarter.
Green scored seven of his 17 points in the quarter, with the majority coming on inside baskets. Green’s free throw put West Monroe ahead 28-24 with 2:33 to play in the third quarter.
“We knew No. 10 (Green) was going to rebound the basketball, and he did,” Caballero said. “Credit to them. They’re well-coached.”
Nelson’s free throws with 1:53 to play accounted for the Yellow Jackets’ first points of the quarter, and O’Conner hit a jumper, tying the score at 28-28.
Vorise connected on a free throw before Green’s inside basket put the Rebels ahead 30-29 going into the fourth quarter.
Denham Springs opened the game with a 16-2 run, working the boards as the Rebels struggled from the field.
James Taylor had seven of his nine points in the first quarter for DSHS.
Lee, who finished with 11 points, had a 3-pointer, cutting the lead to 16-5 at the end of the first quarter.
“I thought we got off to a great start,” Caballero said. “I watched (West Monroe coach) Kyle (Hill) and them on film a little bit … and they got off to a slow start. They outnumbered us. They had (the) pep squad. It was like a home game for them.”
The Yellow Jackets led 20-6 on O’Conner’s reverse layup before West Monroe got within 10 points twice – the last time at 22-12 on Green’s putback.
West Monroe went a combined 0-for-4 from the line on two straight possessions, and O’Conner hit two free throws, making the score 24-12 before Jahvion Pickens scored the last four points of the half for the Rebels.
Cabellero said a switch to a zone defense helped the Rebels in their comeback.
“I watched four of their games and they never even thought about playing zone, but if he (Hill) watched the games that we played, we weren’t as good against a zone this year as we were against man,” Caballero said. “Against man, we could (go), but against zone, we really only had one shooter there in Brock Smith, who shoots about 37 percent. Those other guys are all shooting in the teens. Give it to Kyle and them. They went zone on us. He couldn’t guard us man there at the beginning, and he made the move.”
Cabellero reflected on the Yellow Jackets’ season after it came to a close.
“The goal was to get 25 (wins) and play in March,” he said. “Had we won this one, we would have been at 25 and we play (Ponchatoula) on March 1. I told them just now the goal next year is to get 25 and play in March. It’s that simple.”
