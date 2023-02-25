DSHS-West Monroe Jermaine O'Conner

Denham Springs' Jermaine O'Conner takes flight on a shot against West Monroe.

DENHAM SPRINGS – One of the most intriguing matchups in the first round of the Division I non-select basketball playoffs turned into a barn burner.

West Monroe’s Chauncey Lee hit a free throw with a second to play, icing a 53-50 win for the No. 19-seeded Rebels over No. 14 Denham Springs on Friday at Grady Hornsby Gym.

Denham Spring High basketball coach Kevin Caballero discusses the Yellow Jackets' loss to West Monroe in the opening round of the Division I non-select playoffs.
DSHS-West Monroe Maison Vorise

Denham Springs' Maison Vorise works the ball up the court against West Monroe.

