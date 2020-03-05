WALKER – An unexpected home state playoff game for Walker High doesn’t come without its share of challenges.
For the right to advance to the program’s third straight Class 5A state tournament, the Wildcats wouldn’t expect it to be any other way.
Instead an anticipated trip to north Louisiana to meet Natchitoches Central in the state quarterfinals, ninth-seeded Walker gets to host the team – No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois – that sent shockwaves with its upset of the state’s top-seeded team.
Walker (25-8) encounters H.L. Bourgeois (28-7) at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to next week’s state tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The Wildcats are looking to make their third consecutive appearance in the state tournament where they’ve reached the final game the past two years. The Braves were last in the state tournament in 2008 when they were the state runner-up to Lafayette High.
“If they’re in the quarterfinals, that means there are only eight teams left, so they’re a good team,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “From everything I’ve seen from them with the teams they’ve played and the scores and their film, they’ve got players that can make plays.
“We appreciate the fact they did beat Natchitoches Central and that we don’t have to travel to Natchitoches,” Schiro said. “But they did go to Natchitoches and beat the No. 1 team, so that means they’re a quality opponent.”
H.L. Bourgeois has grown by leaps and bounds over a year ago when Walker began its run to the state tournament with a 92-53 first-round win over the Braves, 92-53.
“This is a different year and we’ve got to be ready,” Schiro said. “This is for a trip back to Lake Charles, a trip to the semifinals. We’re going to be ready. I think the guys will have the right frame of mind. We’re preparing as they’re the best team in the state and hopefully be ready to play.”
H.L. Bourgeois, making its third trip in five years to the state quarterfinals, won the District 7-5A championship with a 10-2 records. The Braves have reeled off 15 wins in their last 17 games, including postseason wins over East Jefferson (73-58) and Natchitoches Central.
“For anyone that can go there and win in their building, they’ve done something,” Schiro said of HLB’s win at Natchitoches Central. “They’re definitely playing good basketball right now. They’re hot at the right time. They’re going to come and try and do the same thing. We played them last year and they’ll remember that, and it would be gratifying for them to beat us in our own gym just like they did Natchitoches.”
Schiro pointed to senior guard Deondre Buggage and junior forward Jordan Rainey as players his team’s familiar with from last year’s game and noticed an improvement in both of their games this season.
Buggage was the Braves leading scorer with 16 points against Natchitoches Central, while freshman guard Demarcus Singleton had 15 and Rainey added 11.
“We’ll have to focus our attention on Buggage, and Singleton’s added an element to them and gives them another scoring option,” Schiro said. “They’ve got a little bit of size in there, so we’re going to have to box out and rebound. We just have to come in and take care of our business. They’re a year older and have a lot of their players back. It’s going to be a challenge for us. It’s going to come down to whoever can make the plays at the right time and whoever can sustain it for four quarters.”
Walker won its first preliminary round road playoff game during senior guard Jalen Cook’s career Tuesday, taking a wire-to-wire victory 72-54 over No. 8 Comeaux.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 19-5 lead after the first quarter, increased that to 40-20 at halftime and fended off one serious charge late in the third quarter to hand the Spartans their first home loss of the season.
For the second straight playoff game Cook scored 38 points on the strength of seven 3-pointers, while junior forward Brian Thomas added 17 and sophomore center Donald Butler Jr. had nine.
Cook is one of four seniors that will get one final opportunity to play at home along with Kevin Brady, Kerry Flowers and Keondre Brown.
“After the game when we found out they had won, that was a big lift emotionally knowing that we were getting to play at home, Schiro said. “It wasn’t a big lift as far as who we’re playing because we know they’re a quality team.
“We don’t have to travel over three hours to go play and that’s a big plus for us,” Schiro said. “The seniors get one final go. This is the last possible game that we can for sure play in this building this year. That will be a positive thing for us going into the game.”
