WALKER - Walker High overcame a slow start, trailing after the initial quarter before picking things up in the second quarter behind the scoring of Brian Thomas en route to a 65-49 victory Tuesday over Carencro.
The Wildcats, who host Live Oak on Friday, outscored the visiting Bears 23-6 in the second quarter and built a 39-24 halftime lead.
Thomas had 17 of his game-high 30 points in the first half, including a pair of 3-pointers, while LSU signee Jalen Cook had 18 and Donald Butler Jr. 17.
