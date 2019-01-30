WATSON – A nagging shoulder injury contributed to Denham Springs’ DJ Williams missing over half of his senior season.
When the Yellow Jackets needed him most, Williams delivered in a big way.
Williams scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, including a key free throw with 2.7 seconds to play that enabled Denham Springs to score a 62-59 District 4-5A victory Tuesday over Live Oak at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium.
“It was a big win,” Williams said. “We came together as a team. We’re starting to finally realize who we are. We’re starting to jell, we’re starting to understand this was a big win for us. It’s a coming together point for us. That’s going to take us very far if we continue doing it.”
Since Live Oak’s 81-49 blowout of Denham Springs in the semifinals of the Livingston Parish Tournament Dec. 7 the Yellow Jackets have responded with a pair of gritty victories over the Eagles.
Two weeks ago, JV Johnson scored the game-winning layup in the finals seconds for a 50-49 victory.
The Yellow Jackets followed that with a similar back-and-forth performance, taking the lead for good with 4:16 to play on Micah Banks’ 3-pointer from the top of the key.
Denham Springs (17-13) gained a share of the District 4-5A lead with Walker and Zachary.
“I was talking to (Live Oak coach) John (Capps) before the game and they’ve lost some close games,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “We lost a couple of close ones ourselves. We were fortunate. We made a play.”
C.J. Johnson fed Williams for a layup and 57-52 lead with 1:03 to play, but Live Oak twice got within a point with 37.8 seconds and 15 seconds remaining.
Xavier Miles made it 61-58 with a pair of free throws with 13.3 seconds to play when Live Oak’s Vince Bayonne drew a foul on a 3-point attempt from the wing with 3.3 seconds showing.
Bayonne, who led the Eagles with 19 points, made the first free throw, missed the second and committed a line violation after purposely missing his final try in attempt to get an offensive rebound.
Live Oak (16-10, 0-2), which lost 63-62 at Zachary in its 4-5A opener, has six games this season by five points or less.
“For some reason we can’t finish, and I don’t know what it is,” Capps said. “We’re not making free throws in clutch situations. We’re gambling too much on defense and allowing teams to score. We’re just trying too hard where we need to relax and shoot. We lack a little confidence shooting the ball right now.”
Banks also played a pivotal role in Denham Springs’ ability to not only regain the lead – the eighth and final lead change of the game – but maintain it when Caballero opted for a smaller, guard-oriented lineup nearly the last five minutes of the game.
Banks, who scored seven of his 17 points in the final quarter, orchestrated DSHS’s spread offense, looking inside of Live Oak’s 2-3 zone when scoring opportunities presented themselves.
“Live Oak essentially plays all guards and we needed more speed,” Williams explained. “We’re able to match their speed with JV (Johnson) in and we gave more intensity.”
Banks’ seven fourth-quarter points all came in the final 4:16 of play where his 3-point basket tipped off a 10-2 run that resulted in a 53-47 lead with 2:35 remaining.
Miles also reached double-figures with 11 points for Denham Springs which shot 52 percent (12 of 23) in the second half and 46 percent (21 of 46) for the game. Kaleb Drummer added nine before fouling out.
Live Oak, which shot 37 percent overall (19 of 52) and was 5 of 17 from 3-point range, had DaDa Capling in double figures with 17 points.
Guard CJ Johnson enabled the Yellow Jackets to limit the Eagles leading scorer – Bryan Bayonne to one field goal and seven points.
“They’re a matchup problem for us,” Caballero said. “CJ’s a bigger guard and we figured we’d go with that. I thought he contested some jump shots down the stretch. They made some, but I thought they missed some that maybe if we hadn’t had a hand up, it might have gone.”
The game was tied four times in the first quarter and experienced three lead changes midway through the second quarter when Denham Springs took a 25-23 halftime lead.
The Yellow Jackets went on an 8-3 to begin the third quarter with Williams converting a three-point play off a put back and Banks added the second of his three 3-pointers on an assist from Miles out of a double team.
Live Oak answered with a 9-2 run that Vince Bayonne triggered with a 3-pointer and Lawrence Pierre capped with a three-point play that tied the game at 35-all.
The Eagles twice grabbed one-point leads, the last one on Bryan Bayonne’s steal and assist to his twin brother Vince Bayonne, who turned it into a three-point play with 5:53 left in the game.
“They always answered and that’s a credit to them,” Capps said of Denham Springs. “They’re well coached, gutsy, tough team and we’ve got to be better.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.