HOLDEN – Of all the attributes that comprise the game of Walker High’s Jalen Cook, defense gets dwarfed by his near 30-point scoring average and pinpoint passing.
But the LSU signee made it clear he embraces the defensive end of the floor, helping to lead top-seeded Walker to a convincing 84-44 victory Friday over fourth-seeded Live Oak in the semifinals of the Livingston Parish Tournament at Holden High School.
“His on-ball defense is great,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of Cook. “He’s such a great offensive player and doesn’t get a lot of recognition for his defense. He’s the total player that does it on both ends of the court and had a great performance.”
With Walker’s defensive effort setting the tone, the Wildcats (4-2) return to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they look to extend their string of current parish titles to five.
Walker will face parish rival and District 4-5A foe Denham Springs.
“Denham’s always a challenge,” Schiro said. “It’s Walker-Denham … it’s the Livingston Parish championship. They’re going to come to play. There’s one thing for years about Denham, especially under (DSHS) coach (Kevin) Caballero, they play extremely hard, they run and execute. Our guys will have to come to play.”
Cook was a sure two-way threat, leading all scorers with 27 points, while sophomore forward Donald Butler Jr. had 17 and Brian Thomas added 11 points in his second game back from an injury.
The Wildcats shot 53% (26 of 49), but were equally menacing on the defensive end, limiting Live Oak to 28% (14 of 50) shooting – including 1 of 19 from 3-point range - and forcing the Eagles into 14 of 21 turnovers in the first half.
Senior guard Lawrence Pierre, who was squarely in Cook’s crosshairs, finished with 15 points, four of which came in the fourth quarter.
“About everything that could go wrong went wrong. Lawrence had an off game, (senior guard) Darian (Ricard) got in foul trouble and got hurt,” said Live Oak coach John Capp, whose team meets Doyle for third place at 4:30 p.m. “They were more physical. They set the tone and we got ourselves in a hole and we’re not talented enough offensively right now to match them point for point. Credit to them. They did a fantastic job of coming out here and setting the tone, not allowing this to be a game.”
Butler did some of Walker’s early damage, scoring his team’s first eight points, including a nifty reverse layup and a bank shot from the lane, for an 8-2 lead that Live Oak (3-5) never quite recovered from.
Walker’s torrid 20-5 start less than five minutes into the game included a 3-pointer from Warren Young Jr. and Cook converted a three-point play after getting fouled on a baseline drive.
The Wildcats made 7 of their first 10 shots and reached 20 points after Ja’Cory Thomas’ inside basket and Cook added a layup in transition.
By comparison Live Oak only made two of its first 11 shot attempts and it was Pierre which stopped Walker’s run with a three-point play, cutting the Wildcats’ lead to 20-8.
Cook worked himself inside of Live Oak’s 2-3 zone, scoring four points and Brian Thomas added a pair of free throws for a commanding 26-10 lead after the first quarter.
“I like to lift the team up and help with effort,” Butler said of his early eight-point eruption. “I wanted to help everyone stay up. I just tried to score the ball every time I got it. I’ve to be strong in there.”
Walker’s lead reached 20 points (33-12) after Keondre Brown’s 3-pointer from the corner and Ja’Cory Thomas’ two free throws at the 5:19 mark of the second quarter.
The Wildcats finished the quarter with an 11-3 run with Cook contributing six points, Butler adding a pair of free throws and Kerry Flowers converting a fastbreak layup off an assist from Cook, resulting in a 46-19 halftime lead.
Butler’s second-chance basket and layin following an assist from Kedric Brown pushed Walker’s lead to 53-23, which eventually reached 40 (79-39) with 3:14 remaining on a layup from Brian Thomas.
“We talk about starting fast and finishing strong,” Schiro said, “and we did that.”
35th Annual Livingston Parish Tournament
At Holden High School
Tuesday’s results
Springfield 47, Maurepas 22
Albany 78, Maurepas 7
Holden 57 French Settlement 48
Live Oak 67, French Settlement 47
Wednesday’s Scores
Albany 43, Walker 41
Doyle 67, Springfield 51
Live Oak vs. Denham Springs 48, Live Oak 34
Denham Springs 62, Holden 52
Thursday’s scores
French Settlement 71, Maurepas 13
French Settlement 59, Maurepas 17
Doyle 70, Springfield 36
Walker 72, Albany 38
Friday’s Schedule
Denham Springs 51, Albany 37
Denham Springs 65, Doyle 45
Doyle 79, Holden 49
Walker 84, Live Oak 44
Saturday’s Schedule
9:00 a.m. – Walker vs. Live Oak (Girls)
12:00 p.m. – French Settlement vs. Walker/Live Oak winner in girls consolation championship
1:30 p.m. – French Settlement vs. Holden/Springfield winner in boys consolation championship
3:00 p.m. – Girls Third place game - Albany vs. Holden
4:30 p.m. – Doyle vs. Live Oak - Boys Third place game
6:00 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Doyle - Girls championship game
7:30 p.m. – Denham Springs vs. Walker - Boys championship game
