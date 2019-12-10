HOLDEN – Not that they needed an additional lift, but Albany literally took it and ran with it.
The Hornets, who drew an eight seed in the 35th Annual Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament, scored the game’s first 14 points and cruised past ninth-seeded Maurepas 78-8 in Tuesday’s first-round game at Holden High School.
“In our eyes we were better than a few teams seeded ahead of us,” Albany senior guard Caleb Puma, who led the Hornets with 20 points. “We just wanted to go out and show people that we’re a lot better than they see us as.”
Albany (4-4) goes from one end of the competitive spectrum to the other with a date against top-seeded and four-time defending parish champion Walker High (2-2) in Thursday’s quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m.
“We know we’ve got our work cut out for us Thursday,” Albany coach Chris Carter said. “They’ve got a bunch of D1 athletes. We told our guys it wasn’t necessarily about Maurepas but try to prepare yourself for the challenge that comes Thursday.”
Carter said for the second straight year his team, which is much younger this season with only two seniors and a pair of juniors, found some incentive going into the start of a parish tournament.
A year ago the Hornets were seeded seventh, despite having wins over two teams seeded higher they were, Carter said.
Four days after the seeding meeting was held Albany went to Springfield, seeded eighth in this year’s field, and defeated the Bulldogs 73-60.
“I told the kids to take it personal to be the eighth seed, that we just beat No. 7 Springfield at Springfield by 13 points last Friday,” Carter said. “I just told them to go out there and just played your hardest.”
Puma led a balanced scoring attack with Jeremiah Doherty adding 17, Trey Yelverton 10 and Elijah Peavoy nine.
Because of the growing disparity in the score, Carter limited his starters to about half the game, thus enabling 10 different players to score.
“Any playing time they get in with this type of crowd and setting is going to help them for the future,” said Carter, whose starter shot 49% (27 of 55) for the game. “It wasn’t just about beating Maurepas. It was about trying to perfect our offensive sets and trying to improve. Nothing was perfect. Our kids played hard for the most part and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Puma scored nine points in his team’s opening 14-0 run, including a follow-up of his own miss, before Brendan Scuderi scored the first point for Maurepas (0-12) with a free throw at the 3:52 mark of the opening quarter.
Albany’s full-court pressure helped to force 10 of 35 turnovers in the first eight minutes where the Hornets built a 24-1 lead after Dougherty’s drive to the basket.
Peavoy scored six points during the second quarter and Dougherty contributed the first of three breakaway slam dunks following a steal for a commanding 35-1 lead which resulted in a 39-3 halftime cushion.
Maurepas missed all 11 of its shot from the field in the first half and didn’t make a basket until Gavin Reine’s 3-pointer with 2:20 showing in the third quarter where he gathered a loose ball on the wing following a blocked shot.
Reine’s basket halted a 14-0 run from Albany that featured six points from Dougherty – highlighted by another slam dunk.
With the Hornets’ starters resting comfortably on the bench, the team stretched out the lead that reached 70 on Abraham Puma’s basket to account for the final score.
“We’re going to take this and use this as confidence for the game,” Caleb Puma said. “We’ll practice and work extra hard because that’s one of the best teams (Walker) around. We know what it takes to beat a team like that. It’s going to be huge atmosphere and it’s going to be a lot fun.”
