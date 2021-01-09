Woodlawn of Shreveport held off a fourth-quarter run to pick up a 74-70 win over Doyle in the Logansport Tournament on Saturday.
Doyle trailed 49-41 going into the fourth quarter and closed with a 29-25 run.
The Tigers trailed 35-31 at halftime.
Doyle hit eight 3-pointers and went 8-for-14 from the line.
Braden Keen led Doyle with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, while Andrew Yuratich added 21 points with a pair of 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.