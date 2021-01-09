Doyle summer basketball vs. Holden: Andrew Yuratich
Doyle's Andrew Yuratich (2) spots up for a 3-point attempt.

 Jonathan Mailhes | The News

Woodlawn of Shreveport held off a fourth-quarter run to pick up a 74-70 win over Doyle in the Logansport Tournament on Saturday.

Doyle trailed 49-41 going into the fourth quarter and closed with a 29-25 run.

The Tigers trailed 35-31 at halftime.

Doyle hit eight 3-pointers and went 8-for-14 from the line.

Braden Keen led Doyle with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, while Andrew Yuratich added 21 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

