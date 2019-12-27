WALKER – Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero got the exact response he was looking for.
The Yellow Jackets, which opened with a 17-point setback Thursday against St. Amant, overcame a five-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter and JaBarry Fortenberry gave his team the lead for good with 51.4 seconds for a 50-47 victory Friday over Central Lafourche.
Denham Springs (7-8) concludes play in the Walker Christmas Challenge against Covington at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“That’s a good group of kids,” said Caballero, who had eight players dressed in uniform. “The beauty of this game is it only takes five guys to win. And when you realize that sometimes you can achieve more than you think you’re capable of achieving. I’m extremely proud of them.”
Central Lafourche held a pair of five-point leads in the in the last 4 ½ minutes of play but Denham Springs dug deep in the last 3:30 when point guard T.J. Magee made a free throw.
Jordan Reams took a pass from Kyle Williams and drained a 3-pointer and following a timeout, Magee finished a drive in the lane for a three-point play for a 47-45 lead with 1:20 remaining.
“We didn’t come out and play our hardest Thursday,” Denham Springs’ JaBarry Fortenberry, who led the Jackets with 16 points. “We’ve got to come out more motivated and be ready to play. Before we left (school) coach told us that we took the ‘L’ (vs. St. Amant) but to play our hardest and we would the win.”
Central Lafourche didn’t allow Denham Springs very long to enjoy its lead.
Astrein Duncan sprinted back behind the Jackets defense and scored on a driving layup that tied the game at 47-all – the third tie of the game.
The key sequence followed when Denham Springs regained the lead at 49-47 with 51.4 seconds on a pair of free throws from Fortenberry and Reams followed on the defensive end by drawing a charge with 20.4 seconds left.
Despite Elijah Gilmore missing the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw opportunity to seal the game with 16.8 seconds to go, Central Lafourche was whistled for a traveling call with 4.7 seconds remaining.
The Trojans quickly fouled Magee, who made the front end of a two-shot foul opportunity and a desperation heave from just inside of midcourt by Jansen Folse of Central Lafourche at the buzzer hit off the right side of the rim.
“We had one of two choices and that was either to lay down or get up and fight,” Caballero said after his team’s loss to St. Amant. “I thought these kids fought.”
Fortenberry scored 12 of his game-high 16 in the first half, while Denham Springs complemented him with 11 points each from Magee and Elijah Gilmore.
The Yellow Jackets shot 52% (17 of 33) and led after both the first (12-8) and second quarters (26-20).
Central Lafourche, which lost its leading scorer Alex Sanders to an ankle injury in the first quarter, enjoyed its best quarter when the Trojans made 9 of 15 shots in the third quarter – including 3 of 7 attempts from 3-point range – to grab a 41-34 lead after a 12-4 run.
“We felt we could play a little zone and had some success in the first half,” Caballero noted after Sanders’ injury. “Then they came out and made some shots, so we decided as a staff that if we were going to go down and we’re tired, but we’re going to go down swinging.”
Denham Springs switched back to a man-to-man defense and not only forced six turnovers in the final quarter but limited Central Lafourche to only three field goals in five attempts.
Conversely the Yellow Jackets made five of their last seven shots and closed the game on a 13-4 run with Magee scoring five points.
“As a whole I preach to them that if you work hard enough eventually good things are going to happen,” Caballero said. “You may question it at times, but eventually good things will happen.”
