DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs pushed one of the state's No. 1 rated Division III team to the brink, but the Yellow Jackets fell to Episcopal, 42-38 on Tuesday in double overtime.
The teams were tied at 35-35 after regulation and again at 37-37 after the first overtime.
Denham Springs trailed 16-13 at halftime, but outscored Episcopal 11-6 in the third quarter to grab a 24-22 lead going into the final quarter.
JaBarry Fortenberry led Denham Springs with 11 points, while Elijah Gilmore added nine and T.J. Magee eight.
The Yellow Jackets were 15-of-24 from the free throw line compared to the Knights who finished 11-of-15.
