GONZALES – Denham Springs controlled tempo for a 1 ½ quarters of its Class 5A state playoff opening game at East Ascension and looked like they were in a position to pull off an upset.
Unfortunately for the No. 23 Jackets, the athleticism of the No. 10 Spartans took over and an old nemesis - cold shooting - paid a visit.
That combination was too much for Denham Springs to overcome.
East Ascension used a 15-2 spurt to break a deadlock to end the first half and cruised to a 59-41 win Friday to end the Yellow Jackets season.
Denham Springs finished its season at 18-17.
The Yellow Jackets led by two points twice in the early going and were tied at 15-15 with four minutes, 30 seconds to play in the half when Kaleb Drummer hit a driving layup after a steal.
Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero liked the early pace.
“We wanted to try to make them play at a slower pace and we wanted to try to get to the rim,” he said. “They are athletic, and we wanted to slow that down.”
The relatively slow pace of the game limited the Spartans to just 15 points in the first 11:30 seconds of the game.
Then an avalanche hit.
East Ascension scored nine points in the next 1:11. It was a blow from which the Yellow Jackets would not recover.
Steve McBride hit a three-pointer to break the tie, then Camryn Carter scored six points - three on a layup plus a free throw and three more on a deep shot from the left wing.
Meanwhile, the Jackets were struggling offensively and ultimately shot 25 percent (5 of 20) for the half and trailed 30-17 at the break.
“The thing that has plagued us all year long is that we weren’t a very good shooting team,” Caballero lamented. “And when you are not a very shooting team and you’ve gotta come on the road and win a playoff game, you have to be able to limit their opportunities. Then they started making shots and we couldn’t answer.”
Senior Micah Banks single-handedly tried to get the Jackets back in the game in the third quarter.
Banks scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the quarter and his 18-foot fade-away shot with 2:20 on the clock brought DSHS to within six points.
However, the Yellow Jackets were held scoreless for the next four minutes and the Spartans pulled away.
“It’s hard when you expect him (Banks) to score and guard their best player,” Caballero said. “He didn’t come off the floor and he was spent late. But he did it all year and you have to give him credit for that.
The Jackets shot just 32.6 percent (14 of 43) for the game while the Spartans shot an efficient 56.8 percent (21 of 37).
Caballero believed that the inside presence of the Spartans affected his team throughout the game.
“They are athletic, and we had some shots at the rim in the first half that we missed, and when you do that, you start thinking about it,” he said.
Caballero felt that the loss was not due to a lack of effort from his team that featured five seniors.
“The effort by my guys was there,” he said. “We were diving for the ball, taking charging fouls. I told them that the world is at their feet. Don’t settle for average.
“I told them at the beginning of the game that if you give me everything that you have got and it’s not enough, then it’s not enough,” he said. “They (East Ascension) played well. They are skilled and talented and on their home floor, they did what a 10-seed does.”
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
https://www.livingstonparishnews.com/site/forms/online_services/suggestions/suggestions_for_the_news/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.