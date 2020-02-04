Denham Springs Bbkb vs. Dutchtown: T.J. Magee (4)
Denham Springs High’s T.J. Magee had 14 points to lead the Yellow Jackets in a 64-49 road loss against Port Allen.

 File Photo | The News

PORT ALLEN - Denham Springs turned in an encouraging first half performance Tuesday, but lost its grip on a halftime lead when Port Allen outscored the Yellow Jackets by 16 points in second half for a 64-49 victory.

The Yellow Jackets, who open District 4-5A play at Central on Friday, stretched a 16-9 first-quarter lead into a 30-29 lead at the break with sophomore guard T.J. Magee scoring 11 of his team-high 14 points.

The homestanding Pelicans, led by Catholic High transfer Collin Holloway's 21 points, outscored the Jackets 18-13 in the third and 17-6 in the final quarter.

Elijah Gilmore added 11 points for DSHS and Jordan Reams had 10.

