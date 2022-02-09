Four players scored in double figures as Denham Springs High cruised to a 76-47 win over Central in District 4-5A play at Grady Hornsby Gym on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, in District 4-5A, Zachary scored a 74-62 win over Walker, while Scotlandville rolled over Live Oak 84-27.
Also, Holden scored a 65-24 win over Mount Hermon in District 7-B.
DENHAM SPRINGS 76, CENTRAL 47
The Yellow Jackets led 28-22 at halftime and outscored the Wildcats 48-25 in the second half, including a 26-11 run in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Reams led DSHS with 21 points, including a 6-for-7 effort at the line, while Garrett Guillory added 15 points, with eight in the third quarter.
Maison Vorise added 12 points with two 3-pointers, while Ja'Barry Fortenberry scored 11.
ZACHARY 74, WALKER 62
Zachary ked 28-23 at halftime and used a 20-12 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Warren Young Jr. led the Wildcats with 19 points, going 7-for-8 from the line while hitting three 3-pointers.
Donald Butler added 17 points, and Ja'Cory Thomas scored 16.
SCOTLANDVILLE 84, LIVE OAK 27
Scotlandville held Live Oak to single digits in three quarters and led 42-16 at halftime.
Five Scotlandville players scored in double figures.
T.J. Magee led Live Oak with eight points, seven in the third quarter, while Jamarion Thomas, Sammy Smith, Jacob Williams and Alijah Vincent each had four for the Eagles.
HOLDEN 65, MOUNT HERMON 24
The Rockets held Mount Hermon to single digits in every quarter, leading 32-6 at the end of the first quarter and 49-8 at halftime.
Twelve players scored for Holden, led by Eldridge Ahumada, who had 17 points, all in the first half. Gage Seal and Marcus Penalber each had nine points.
