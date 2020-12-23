WALKER – Yeah, Denham Springs High basketball coach Kevin Caballero would have liked to see his team come away with a win over Madison Prep.
It didn’t happen, but he couldn’t complain about his team’s effort.
The Yellow Jackets missed some chances to cut into the lead late before the Chargers pulled away for a 56-48 win Wednesday in the Walker Christmas Challenge at Walker High.
“I was extremely proud of the way we competed,” Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets dropped to 9-5. “We played six guys. He (Madison Prep coach Jeff Jones) played 10. There at the end, I thought we were going to get break and maybe make a play, but unlike yesterday, it just didn’t come out for us.”
“You’re never happy when you lose, by any means, but I thought it was a good tournament for us,” Caballero continued.
JaBarry Fortenberry’s inside basket cut the Madison Prep lead to 40-39 to start the fourth quarter. Garrett Guillory’s basket after the Chargers converted a three-point play made the score 43-41, but Madison Prep’s Jalen Williams, who had 15 points. hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key, sparking a run that pushed the lead to 48-41.
Jordan Reams’ free throw cut the advantage to 48-42, and after a Madison Prep turnover, the Yellow Jackets opted to hold the ball briefly. Elijah Gilmore missed a 3-pointer and Reams another, with the Chargers getting the rebound both times.
Williams converted a three-point play to push the lead to 51-42 with 2:04 left. Denham’s Nick Cosby missed a 3-pointer, but Reams pulled down a rebound and was fouled, sparking a run in which he went 4-for-4 at the line to get the Yellow Jackets within 51-46 with 1:03 left.
Madison Prep’s Josh Smith hit a layup and had a free throw on the front end of a one-and-one to pad the lead. Reams hit two free throws with 34.8 seconds left to make the score 54-48.
“As a staff, we decided if they’re not going to come guard us, we’re going to take a rest,” Caballero said. “We were going to rest a minute, and then we did. It was everything we wanted to do. I think we put up a long three there, which if you make it, it’s a great shot. Unfortunately, we didn’t, and then they go down and I think they hit a layup against our press and it puts them up six and it kind of puts you behind the 8-ball a little bit.”
The Chargers missed the front end of a one-and-one. Fortenberry missed a shot, and Smith was fouled on the rebound. He hit two free throws with 15.2 seconds left for the final margin.
Reams finished with 22 points, including an 11-for-12 effort at the line. The Yellow Jackets went 14-for-16 at the line as a team. Gilmore added nine points on three 3-pointers, while Fortenberry had nine with five in the third quarter.
“I thought all of them played tough,” Caballero said of his team. “I thought that he (Reams) made some free throws there late. We looked for him late there to try to give us a little boost in scoring. They’re a big team, and it’s hard to score. They got in a 1-3-1 zone, and against that, Jordan had a good look off one of the plays he had. He makes that shot a lot of times, but like I said, yesterday, maybe that goes. Today, not so much.”
Madison Prep led 28-25 at halftime and turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter, pushing the lead to 36-27, a run Caballero put into perspective.
“When you’re talking distance with Madison Prep, a lot of times you’re talking 30 and 40,” Caballero said. “I don’t think an eight-point lead’s a lot of distance when we’re talking about Madison Prep. They’ve got some talented athletes over there. I thought for 31 minutes and about 50 seconds, we were in the game.”
Reams’ jumper keyed a run that cut the lead to 38-37 after the Chargers put a fresh five players into the game. After that, the Chargers went back to their starting five and went into the fourth quarter ahead 40-37.
“A lot of times when it gets late, it’s a numbers game,” Caballero said. “I had four guys out there that played 32 minutes and we were still making free throws down the stretch, still competing. They’re still up on the other side coaching his team. I told my guys that I thought we’d be competitive, and they were.”
Denham Springs led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Williams hit a 3-pointer to spark a run which put the Chargers ahead 17-14. From there, there were two lead changes and a tie – at 23-23 on Mike Rodriquez’s inside basket – before the Chargers pulled ahead 28-23 on Smith’s free throw.
Reams’ free throws with no time on the clock cut the lead to 28-25 at halftime.
Reams and Gilmore hit 3-pointers as the Yellow Jackets opened the game on an 8-3 run, but the Chargers stormed back as Williams’ steal and layup put Madison Prep ahead 9-8.
Denham Springs, however, closed with a run that ended on Fortenberry’s basket at the buzzer for a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
