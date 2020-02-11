DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs dug an early hole it was unable to get out of in dropping a 59-47 game Tuesday to Zachary in District 4-5A action.
The Yellow Jackets (11-19, 0-2) fell behind 14-6 in the first quarter and trailed 29-18 at halftime.
Denham Springs played Zachary (24-6, 2-0) on even terms in the second half, 29-29. JaBarry Fortenberry added 11 and Elijah Gilmore 10.
Chaun Moore (18) and Brandon Rodgers (13) paced the Broncos who are tied atop the league standings with Scotlandville.
