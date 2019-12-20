BATON ROUGE - Denham Springs High couldn't keep pace with hot-shooting Catholic High which made a remarkable 17 3-pointers in Friday's 78-43 victory over the Yellow Jackets.
The Bears built a 19-9 lead after the first quarter which they steadily increased to 36-17 at halftime and 59-29 after three quarters.
Sophomore point guard T.J. Magee led the Denham Springs with 15 points, while senior C.J. Johnson added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.