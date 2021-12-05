Warren Young Jr. carried the load for the Walker boys basketball team as it finished third in the Hamilton Christian Tournament.
Young Jr. led the Wildcats in scoring in the team's final three games in the tournament as Walker played the final two without starters Donald Butler, Kedric Brown and Ja'Cory Thomas, who were out with injuries.
"He's going to be one of our key guys regardless of who's on the floor," Schiro said of Young Jr. "Everybody knows that, so without those guys on the floor, he knew he had to pick up his teammates. I think the better he played, the more confidence he played with, the more confidence those guys that didn't have a lot of experience that came in played (with). Warren, he understood that he couldn't do it all by himself, and he started getting those guys involved, and we started hitting a few shots and it did a lot for their confidence. Above anything, I think the defensive effort from Warren and then picking it up from those younger guys was what really helped us win those games."
The Wildcats went into the tournament without Thomas, who sprained his ankle the day after Thanksgiving, while Butler injured his ankle in the team's tournament game against Rayville and played the first half against Wossman, Brown is dealing with tendonitis in his knee.
"Warren Young stepped up and played great this weekend, and Brandon Bardales, P.J. Scott, Jarvis Patterson all stepped into some roles that they're not used to and played well," Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. "We even got some experience for a couple of younger guys like Evan King and K.J. Johnson ... I can't be more proud of those guys ..."
Schiro said sophomore Austin Workman injured his ankle in warm ups against St. Augustine, and Fisher Fontenot rolled his ankle midway through the third quarter of the same game.
"I wanted to win, but it was almost like we couldn't just get through the weekend fast enough," Schiro said. "I had 12 players at the tournament, and we finished the St. Aug game with seven that could play."
"I've never had that many go down consecutively like that," Schiro continued.
In other action, Holden picked up a 63-57 win over Hathaway on Friday in an individual game.
WALKER 55, ST. AUGUSTINE 54
The Wildcats trailed by a point before Brandon Bardales hit the winning shot.
Walker led 28-25 at halftime and stretched the lead to 44-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Young Jr. scored 28 points, with nine in the second quarter. He went 6-for-7 from the line in the fourth quarter while scoring eight points and was 10-for-12 at the line for the game.
Jarvis Patterson scored eight points, and P.J. Scott added seven.
WALKER 48, DUNHAM 47
Young Jr. scored 23 points as the Wildcats led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 33-21 at halftime.
Dunham outscored the Wildcats 26-15 in the second half.
Bardales added 11 points and hit three 3-pointers, along with Young Jr.
WOSSMAN 63, WALKER 54
Wossman led 30-21 at halftime, and Young Jr. scored 13 of his 24 points in the third quarter as Wossman led 48-42.
Brown scored 13 for the Wildcats.
HOLDEN 63, HATHAWAY 57
The Rockets outscored Hathaway 16-7 in the second quarter to pull ahead 29-22 at halftime to key the win.
Steve Garcia paced the Rockets with 28 points, with 16 coming in the first half. Garica hit three 3-pointers.
Jake Forbes scored 10 of his 16 points in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.