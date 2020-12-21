WALKER – The Walker boys basketball team came back from COVID-19 quarantine in a big way.
Warren Young Jr.’s basket with 13.3 seconds put the Wildcats ahead and Bossier’s Joseph Manning missed a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer, giving Walker a 56-55 win Monday as part of the Walker Christmas Challenge at Walker High.
“It was a tough game to come back,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said after the Wildcats, who were quarantined for 10 days, lost a lead after the first quarter and trailed by 12 at halftime. “We got quarantined after the Doyle game, so we had some time off, so you’re always worried about that. We had three practices before this one, so you’re a little nervous about your conditioning and being in shape and tired. I think it showed a little bit at times in that game where we were a little tired. I can’t be more proud of the guys’ effort there in the third and fourth quarter to just stay in the game, get back in the game and ultimately have a chance to win and execute a play to win the game right there, so that was awesome.”
Walker (2-2) led 51-46 on Young’s free throws with four minutes to play, but Bossier battled back to take a to take a two-point lead twice – the second on Manning’s jumper for a 55-53 advantage.
Bossier’s Dextrell Parks missed the front end of a one-and-one and fouled Walker’s Donald Butler, who hit a free throw with 32.3 seconds left to cut the lead to 55-54. Butler finished with 12 points for the Wildcats, who went 12-for-25 at the line.
From there, the Bearcats (3-3) turned the ball over out of bounds, enabling the Wildcats to set up Young’s winning basket.
“I was like, ‘Yeah. This is us. We got this,’” Young, who finished with 18 points, said of the game-winning shot. “Easy.”
“I get in the gym, shoot a lot, practice – practice those situations in case it comes up any time – so I’ll just be ready in case it comes,” Young continued.
“We just called a play and our guys executed it and got a high ball screen for Warren, and he turned the corner and did a great job of getting to the rim and finishing,” Schiro said. “The execution on all that was a testament to those guys being focused and in tune to the game and just executing the stuff we needed to execute when we needed to execute it.”
Bossier (7-3) led 36-24 at halftime and went up 38-26 on Manning’s free throws before the Wildcats began to chip into the lead. Walker worked its transition game, and Young hit a pair of 3-pointers and Matt Ellis another during a run which cut the Bearcats’ lead to 43-42 going into the fourth quarter.
“As bad as we played in the second quarter, looked at the guys, I said, ‘as bad as they outscored us right there, we’re down 12, guys. … we get a couple of defensive stops, we get a couple of baskets, we cut this lead in half going into the fourth quarter, we’ll be fine,’” Schiro said.
“You look up at the end of the third quarter, and you’re down by one point, so you really cut the lead more than we asked,” Schiro continued. “It was just a steady, all throughout the third quarter, just chipping away, chipping away, chipping away. That’s just a testament to those guys playing good defense, not giving up, rebounding the ball and just being steady.”
The Wildcats went ahead 46-43 on Young’s free throws with 6:05 to play, but Bossier tied the score at 51-51 and grabbed a 53-51 lead before Butler’s dunk tied the game at 53-53.
Walker led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Manning’s 3-pointer keyed a 14-0 run by the Bearcats, who limited the Wildcats to one shot and converted on defensive rebounds to take the lead.
Manning finished with 29 points, including four 3-pointers.
Jaylen Mitchell’s dunk was the Wildcats’ lone basket of the quarter and cut the Bossier lead to 25-24 before the Bearcats closed with a 9-0 run to lead 36-24 at halftime.
“We can’t get greedy on offense, is what I felt like we did,” Schiro said of the second quarter. “It was like we were trying to score too quick. Maybe one pass early in the first quarter, we were getting some easy stuff … I felt like we were forcing it into some long shots and some bad shots, and the more it snowballed, the more a run they made and the more it got them in transition.”
Walker’s Gavin Harris scored all 11 of his points in the first quarter, with his basket on an alley-oop pass from Young putting the Wildcats ahead 22-11 at halftime.
“Them coming out on the court after having such a long layoff, having a few practices and being execute early and make a good run early, that was big for us because when Bossier made their big second quarter, we weren’t down as bad as we could have been because we had a great first quarter. That was good for our guys.”
