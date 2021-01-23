Four players scored in double figures as Crescent City Baptist picked up a 77-59 win over Walker on Friday.
Crescent City led 36-26 at halftime and extended the lead to 50-33 heading into the fourth quarter.
Warren Young Jr. had four of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as part of a 24-point effort for Walker.
Gavin Harris added 16 points and Donald Butler added 10 points for the Wildcats.
