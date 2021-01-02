Warren Young Jr. scored 27 points, helping Walker pick up a 70-58 road win over Jehovah-Jireh on Saturday.
Walker trailed 16-13 after the first quarter but led 31-25 at halftime.
Young scored 14 points in the third quarter as the Wildcats led 52-42 going into the fourth. Young had four 3-pointers in the game.
Donald Butler added 13 points, while Kedric Brown and JaCory Thomas each scored 11.
John-Paul Ricks had 27 points for Jehovah-Jireh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.