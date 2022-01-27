Walker's Warren Young Jr. hit a late layup and free throw as part of a 28-point effort, helping lift the Wildcats to a 62-60 win over Southern Lab on Wednesday at Walker.
The Wildcats trailed by one with under a minute to play when Young hit a layup to put Walker ahead 61-60.
Southern Lab missed a shot, and the Wildcats came away with the rebound. Young was fouled and went 1-for-2 at the line to cap the scoring.
Walker led 40-30 at halftime, but the Kittens grabbed a 49-48 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Donald Butler added 13 points, with eight in the second quarter, while Ja'Cory Thomas scored 11.
