Warren Young Jr. scored 28 points as four Walker players scored in double figures, helping the Wildcats rally for an 81-63 win over Central in District 4-5A action at Walker on Friday.
Central led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Walker responded with a 29-13 run in the second quarter. Walker led 66-47 going into the fourth quarter.
Young and Gavin Harris each had 10 points in the second quarter, while Young also scored 10 in the third quarter.
Donald Butler added 20 points for Walker, while Brandon Bardales scored 15 and Harris had 14.
