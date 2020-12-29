Warren Young Jr. scored 28 points, sparking Walker's 63-56 win over Holy Cross in the Episcopal Tournament on Tuesday.
Young scored 19 of his points in the first half as the Wildcats built a 36-30 lead at halftime. He hit three 3-pointers and was 9-for-10 from the line.
Gavin Harris added 10 points, while Kedric Brown scored nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.